Philippines begins temporary hosting of Afghan nationals seeking US visas

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
January 6, 2025 | 4:14pm
Philippines begins temporary hosting of Afghan nationals seeking US visas
Up to 300 Afghan nationals arrive in the Philippines aboard a chartered flight, Jan. 6, 2025, to complete the processing of their U.S. Special Immigrant Visas for their immigration to the United States.

MANILA, Philippines — A group of Afghan nationals who worked alongside American forces landed in the Philippines on Monday, January 6, to continue their visa processing for resettlement in the United States — part of Washington's efforts to evacuate its former allies since the Taliban seized power three years ago.  

Their arrival marks another step in the years-long journey of thousands of Afghan interpreters, contractors and support staff seeking Special Immigrant Visas (SIV) in third countries after being left behind during the chaotic withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan in 2021. 

Since assuming power in Afghanistan in 2021, the Taliban has carried out more than 200 extrajudicial killings and over 400 arbitrary arrests targeting former Afghan government officials and security forces, according to United Nations estimates. 

The Department of Foreign Affairs said the arrivals are part of an agreement signed between Manila and Washington last year that will accommodate up to 300 SIV applicants. Each applicant can stay in the Philippines for a maximum of 59 days to complete their US visa processing, with the entire program set to conclude within 100 days from the first arrival. 

These Afghan nationals are not refugees and do not pose a security threat, according to a DFA official who spoke to reporters on-background in December. "These are individuals, families with whom the United States government has had long, extensive, and secure cooperation with over the years in Afghanistan. These are individuals who have been deemed at the highest levels of vetting to be eligible for a special immigrant visa into the United States," the DFA official said.

All visa applicants temporarily staying in the Philippines have undergone "extensive security vetting" by Philippine officials and medical screening prior to their arrival, DFA spokesperson Ma. Teresita Daza told reporters on Monday.

The US government will also shoulder all costs of their temporary stay in the Philippines. 

"As part of its agreement with the Philippines, the U.S. government is supporting all necessary services for those SIV applicants temporarily in the Philippines, including food, housing, medical care, security and transportation to complete visa processing," Daza said.

The applicants will remain confined to their unnamed billet facility throughout their visa processing period and will be only allowed to leave for their interview at the US Embassy. 

The US Embassy in Manila has assured this special arrangement will not affect regular visa processing for Filipino applicants. 

AFGHANISTAN

DFA

UNITED STATES
