^

Headlines

BuCor suspends prison officials over stabbing incident

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
January 6, 2025 | 10:48am
BuCor suspends prison officials over stabbing incident
This undated file photo shows the Bureau of Corrections.
STAR / file

MANILA, Philippines — Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) Director General Gregorio Catapang Jr. has ordered the relief and preventive suspension of four prison officials of the New BIlibid Prison after a stabbing incident last week. 

In a press release on Sunday, January 5, BuCor said that the incident has raised serious concerns about the effectiveness of security protocols within the facility.

One person deprived of liberty and two others were wounded following a stabbing incident in Bilibid's maximum-security compound on January 2.

“This situation indicates a lapse in our operations, resulting in the death of PDL Ricardo Peralta and the wounding of PDLs Reginal Lacuerta and  Bert Cupada. It is essential that we hold individuals accountable for these failures," Catapang said. 

“Our personnel should be alert and vigilant to enhance the safety protocols that govern the custody and management of inmates anytime of the day,” he added. 

According to the Bureau, those relieved of their duties and suspended pending investigation are: Chief Inspector Louie Rodelas, Shift Commander/Acting Commander of the Guards; Corrections Officers 1 Christian Alonzo and Joshua Mondres, Keepers of Building 8; and CO1 Glicerio Cinco Jr., Gate Officer at Gate 1A.

In addition to an internal investigation, Catapang has requested the Commission on Human Rights, the National Bureau of Investigation, and the Philippine National Police to conduct independent inquiries into the incident to ensure transparency and accountability."

BUCOR

BUREAU OF CORRECTIONS

NEW BILIBID PRISON
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
PCG challenges China &lsquo;monster ship&rsquo; seen near Zambales

PCG challenges China ‘monster ship’ seen near Zambales

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 12 hours ago
The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) challenged the largest ship of the China Coast Guard (CCG), which was spotted 54 nautical...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Government moving to insulate AKAP from politicians&rsquo;

‘Government moving to insulate AKAP from politicians’

By Delon Porcalla | 12 hours ago
Three government agencies are now in the process of fine-tuning an efficient system where beneficiaries of the government’s Ayuda...
Headlines
fbtw
Seat belt law to be strictly enforced amid road crashes

Seat belt law to be strictly enforced amid road crashes

By Bella Cariaso | 12 hours ago
The Land Transportation Office will strictly implement Republic Act 8750 or the Seat Belts Use Act of 1999 as part of enforcing...
Headlines
fbtw
Comelec starts printing of ballots for 2025 polls

Comelec starts printing of ballots for 2025 polls

By Mayen Jaymalin | 12 hours ago
The printing of 73 million ballots for the midterm elections and the first parliamentary polls in the Bangsamoro Autonomous...
Headlines
fbtw
PMA, PNPA part of education sector &ndash; senator

PMA, PNPA part of education sector – senator

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 12 hours ago
The Philippine Military Academy (PMA) and the Philippine National Police Academy (PNPA) are part of the education sector,...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
DILG: Submit POGO crackdown final report by January 10

DILG: Submit POGO crackdown final report by January 10

By Bella Cariaso | 12 hours ago
Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla has given all local government units (LGUs) until Jan. 10 to submit their final reports...
Headlines
fbtw
Japan city donates to Philippines typhoon victims

Japan city donates to Philippines typhoon victims

By Pia Lee-Brago | 12 hours ago
The Japanese city of Minato donated 1.6 million Japanese yen to support the victims of recent typhoons that affected the...
Headlines
fbtw

‘NSC reshuffle reflects feud among political dynasties’

By Delon Porcalla | 12 hours ago
The reorganization of the National Security Council (NSC) that used to comprise the highest officials along with former presidents, is a reflection of the sorry state of the country under warring political dynasties,...
Headlines
fbtw
Prisoner swap program eyed for detained OFWs

Prisoner swap program eyed for detained OFWs

By Delon Porcalla | 12 hours ago
The minority leader in the House of Representatives yesterday proposed to the government a prisoner swap program with other...
Headlines
fbtw

Unicef calls for Philippines climate education

By Pia Lee Brago | 12 hours ago
The United Nations children’s agency is urging the Philippines to make education more climate smart and resilient.
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with