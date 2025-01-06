BuCor suspends prison officials over stabbing incident

MANILA, Philippines — Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) Director General Gregorio Catapang Jr. has ordered the relief and preventive suspension of four prison officials of the New BIlibid Prison after a stabbing incident last week.

In a press release on Sunday, January 5, BuCor said that the incident has raised serious concerns about the effectiveness of security protocols within the facility.

One person deprived of liberty and two others were wounded following a stabbing incident in Bilibid's maximum-security compound on January 2.

“This situation indicates a lapse in our operations, resulting in the death of PDL Ricardo Peralta and the wounding of PDLs Reginal Lacuerta and Bert Cupada. It is essential that we hold individuals accountable for these failures," Catapang said.

“Our personnel should be alert and vigilant to enhance the safety protocols that govern the custody and management of inmates anytime of the day,” he added.

According to the Bureau, those relieved of their duties and suspended pending investigation are: Chief Inspector Louie Rodelas, Shift Commander/Acting Commander of the Guards; Corrections Officers 1 Christian Alonzo and Joshua Mondres, Keepers of Building 8; and CO1 Glicerio Cinco Jr., Gate Officer at Gate 1A.

In addition to an internal investigation, Catapang has requested the Commission on Human Rights, the National Bureau of Investigation, and the Philippine National Police to conduct independent inquiries into the incident to ensure transparency and accountability."