DOH debunks claims of international health concern

Hospitals and crematories in China are allegedly being overwhelmed by cases of influenza A, human metapneumovirus, mycoplasma pneumoniae and COVID-19.

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health (DOH) has dismissed reports circulating on social media about an alleged international health concern.

Reliable sources currently do not support posts being shared online, the DOH said.

“There is no confirmation from either the cited country or the World Health Organization (WHO),” the agency said yesterday.

“The Philippines, through the Department of Health, is an active participant in the network of WHO member-states that follow international health regulations. This established system is what gives reliable updates about international health concerns,” it noted.

The DOH said it is verifying all information and will keep the public updated.

“Please do not share questionable websites or online sources. Let us not spread misinformation and confusion,” the agency said.