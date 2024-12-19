Marcos to veto budget items, wonâ€™t return budget to Congress

Marcos to veto budget items, won’t return budget to Congress

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Thursday, December 19, announced plans to veto items in the bicam-approved 2025 budget, saying that he will not return the budget to Congress.

The recently approved bicameral budget included significant cuts to welfare agencies and programs. Congress also decided to allocate zero subsidy to PhilHealth, sparking public outcry.

Lawmakers, past and present, have advised Marcos to ask Congress to reconvene the bicameral conference committee.

However, in an ambush interview in Pasay, Marcos said it would not be possible.

“There is no procedure to return it to the bicam. It’s finished already in the House, it’s finished already in the—it’s finished in Congress. It is done. So, it’s up to us now to look at the items and to see what are appropriate, what are relevant, and what are the priorities,” Marcos said in a mix of English and Filipino.

Marcos was initially hesitant to confirm if he was vetoing items in the 2025 budget.

A later statement from Malacañang confirmed that there will certainly be vetoed items; however, it has yet to disclose which lines will be cut.

Aside from Philhealth, some of the more contentious items include a P10 billion slash to the Department of Education’s computerization efforts, as well as the adoption of the controversial Ayuda sa Kapos ang Kita Program — a financial aid project that has been a point of contention between the House of Representatives and the Senate.

The budget also saw a massive P373 billion increase to unprogrammed funds.

The president said he and pertinent agency heads are currently looking over the budget.

“We have to put it back in the same shape that we had first requested. So, unfortunately, we are only left now—I am only left now with the veto power because the bicam is done,” Marcos said.

Asked if he would be able to sign the budget before the year ends, Marcos said it was possible.

The Department of Budget and Management (DBM) has explained that in theory, vetoed items will be crossed off.

“In theory, a veto deletes the vetoed items — as if they do not exist. The effect is that it would require a much lesser amount that needs to be borrowed to fund the total GAA (General Appropriations Act) because of the vetoed items,” DBM Secretary Goddess Hope Libiran told reporters.

Marcos convened with economic managers DBM Secretary Amenah Pangandaman, Finance Secretary Ralph Recto and National Economic and Development Authority Secretary Arsenio Balisacan to review and discuss the budget.