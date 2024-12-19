^

Headlines

Marcos to veto budget items, won’t return budget to Congress

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
December 19, 2024 | 3:58pm
Marcos to veto budget items, wonâ€™t return budget to Congress
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. speaks with economic agency heads on December 18, 2024.
Presidential Communications Office via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Thursday, December 19, announced plans to veto items in the bicam-approved 2025 budget, saying that he will not return the budget to Congress.

The recently approved bicameral budget included significant cuts to welfare agencies and programs. Congress also decided to allocate zero subsidy to PhilHealth, sparking public outcry.

Lawmakers, past and present, have advised Marcos to ask Congress to reconvene the bicameral conference committee. 

However, in an ambush interview in Pasay, Marcos said it would not be possible.

“There is no procedure to return it to the bicam. It’s finished already in the House, it’s finished already in the—it’s finished in Congress. It is done. So, it’s up to us now to look at the items and to see what are appropriate, what are relevant, and what are the priorities,” Marcos said in a mix of English and Filipino. 

Marcos was initially hesitant to confirm if he was vetoing items in the 2025 budget. 

A later statement from Malacañang confirmed that there will certainly be vetoed items; however, it has yet to disclose which lines will be cut.

Aside from Philhealth, some of the more contentious items include a P10 billion slash to the Department of Education’s computerization efforts, as well as the adoption of the controversial Ayuda sa Kapos ang Kita Program — a financial aid project that has been a point of contention between the House of Representatives and the Senate.    

The budget also saw a massive P373 billion increase to unprogrammed funds.  

The president said he and pertinent agency heads are currently looking over the budget. 

“We have to put it back in the same shape that we had first requested. So, unfortunately, we are only left now—I am only left now with the veto power because the bicam is done,” Marcos said. 

Asked if he would be able to sign the budget before the year ends, Marcos said it was possible.

The Department of Budget and Management (DBM) has explained that in theory, vetoed items will be crossed off.

“In theory, a veto deletes the vetoed items — as if they do not exist. The effect is that it would require a much lesser amount that needs to be borrowed to fund the total GAA (General Appropriations Act) because of the vetoed items,” DBM Secretary Goddess Hope Libiran told reporters. 

Marcos convened with economic managers DBM Secretary Amenah Pangandaman, Finance Secretary Ralph Recto and National Economic and Development Authority Secretary Arsenio Balisacan to review and discuss the budget. 

BONGBONG MARCOS

BUDGET
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Mary Jane appeals to Marcos Jr. for clemency

Mary Jane appeals to Marcos Jr. for clemency

By Daphne Galvez | 18 hours ago
After 14 years on death row in Indonesia and being nearly executed by firing squad for drug trafficking, Mary Jane Veloso...
Headlines
fbtw
Quad comm: Duterte, Bato should face raps

Quad comm: Duterte, Bato should face raps

By Delon Porcalla | 18 hours ago
After four months of hearings, officials of the quad committee of the House of Representatives recommended yesterday the filing...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos Jr. defers signing of 2025 budget; line veto set

Marcos Jr. defers signing of 2025 budget; line veto set

18 hours ago
Amid concerns over budget cuts, President Marcos has deferred the signing of the proposed 2025 General Appropriations Act...
Headlines
fbtw
De Lima backs clemency for Veloso

De Lima backs clemency for Veloso

By Christine Boton | 18 hours ago
In 2015, then justice secretary Leila de Lima was one of three Cabinet officials who, together with then president Benigno...
Headlines
fbtw
Tulfo brothers still leading in new Senate poll

Tulfo brothers still leading in new Senate poll

By Janvic Mateo | 18 hours ago
Two brothers of Sen. Raffy Tulfo are still the most preferred candidates for the Senate in the latest voter preference survey...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
'Malayo pa': Marcos says on clemency for Mary Jane Veloso

'Malayo pa': Marcos says on clemency for Mary Jane Veloso

By Jean Mangaluz | 4 hours ago
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said on Thursday, December 19, that the matter of clemency for Mary Jane Veloso is still far...
Headlines
fbtw
Arthur Cordura is new Philippine Air Force chief

Arthur Cordura is new Philippine Air Force chief

By Jean Mangaluz | 5 hours ago
Lt. Gen. Arthur Cordura on Thursday officially stepped into his new role as the new commanding general of the Philippine Air...
Headlines
fbtw
LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness

LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness

By PhilstarLIVE | 6 hours ago
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology raised the status of Kanlaon Volcano on Negros Island to...
Headlines
fbtw
LPA, shear line to bring rains nationwide

LPA, shear line to bring rains nationwide

By Ian Laqui | 8 hours ago
In its weather forecast, PAGASA said that as of 3 a.m., the low-pressure area (formerly Querubin) is estimated to be at 245...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with