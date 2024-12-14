^

Headlines

Bicam boosts executive's unprogrammed funds to P531B

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
December 14, 2024 | 1:03pm
Bicam boosts executive's unprogrammed funds to P531B
Senate President Francis Escudero, Senator Grace Poe, Ako Bicol Partylist Rep. Elizaldy Co and House Speaker Martin Romualdez preside over the bicameral conference committee on Tuesday, December 11, 2024.
Joseph Vidal / OSP

MANILA, Philippines — Funds with no specific allocation in the proposed 2025 national budget remain significant, as the bicameral conference committee earlier this week added another P373 billion to the executive branch's initial proposal.

The National Expenditure Program, which outlines the executive branch's proposed budget, initially requested P158.6 billion in what officials call "unprogrammed funds."

However, at the bicameral conference of both chambers of Congress, increased this amount by P373 billion, bringing the total to P531.66 billion.

Unprogrammed funds are defined by the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) as allocations without guaranteed funding.Funds are only allocated for the project when the government secures additional resources or revenues.

Under the Marcos administration

This is not the first time Congress has approved a higher amount of unprogrammed funds than requested by the Executive branch. In 2024, unprogrammed funds reached a staggering P731.44 billion, making it the second-highest allocation for such items since 2016, surpassed only by the 2023 budget.

For 2024, the NEP initially sought P282.9 billion in unprogrammed funds, but Congress increased this by P449.5 billion—a move that drew criticism from opposition lawmakers.

Key projects, including major transportation initiatives and military modernization efforts, were unexpectedly placed under unprogrammed funds, surprising some legislators.

READ: Unprogrammed funds on the rise: Questions that hound the 2024 budget

Senate's perspective

In a chance interview on Wednesday, December 12, Senate budget sponsor Sen. Grace Poe commented on the reduced scale of unprogrammed funds for 2025 compared to previous years.

“Our unprogrammed funds are not like before when many items were placed under it. Now, it is lower,” Poe said.  

If approved, 2025 would mark the fourth consecutive year that Congress has increased unprogrammed funds beyond what was requested by the Executive branch.

Previous allocations

In recent years, Congress has consistently raised unprogrammed fund allocations:

  • For 2022, Congress increased the Executive's request of P151.63 billion to P251.63 billion.
     
  • For 2023, Congress raised unprogrammed funds to P807.16 billion from the NEP’s original request of P588.162 billion.

The DBM has previously explained that categorizing items under unprogrammed funds does not indicate they are low priority. Instead, these projects may lack certain requirements such as complete documentation or finalized loan agreements.

Philstar.com has reached out to both DBM and House budget sponsor Ako Bicol Partylist Rep. Elizaldy Co for comments and will update this story once they respond.

BICAM

BUDGET

GRACE POE

HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

SENATE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Cyclone looms before Christmas; longer nights ahead

Cyclone looms before Christmas; longer nights ahead

By Romina Cabrera | 14 hours ago
There is a low potential for a tropical cyclone that may greet Filipinos on Christmas week, according to state weather f...
Headlines
fbtw
DepEd chief, teachers decry P12 billion budget cut

DepEd chief, teachers decry P12 billion budget cut

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 14 hours ago
Department of Education Secretary Sonny Angara and teachers’ groups have decried Congress’ decision to cut the...
Headlines
fbtw
LIST: Top-performing law schools in 2024 Bar exams

LIST: Top-performing law schools in 2024 Bar exams

By Cristina Chi | 22 hours ago
These are the top-performing law schools in the 2024 Bar exams.
Headlines
fbtw
President Marcos committed to making AFP a &lsquo;world-class force&rsquo;

President Marcos committed to making AFP a ‘world-class force’

By Helen Flores | 14 hours ago
In the face of “evolving threats” and “modern warfare,” President Marcos has renewed his commitment...
Headlines
fbtw
UP Law grad tops Bar exams; 3,962 takers pass

UP Law grad tops Bar exams; 3,962 takers pass

By Christine Boton | 14 hours ago
The Supreme Court (SC) yesterday announced that 3,962 of 10,490 candidates have passed this year’s Bar exams.
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Time names Trump Person of the Year for second time

Time names Trump Person of the Year for second time

14 hours ago
Time Magazine on Thursday named US president-elect Donald Trump its “person of the year,” marking the second time...
Headlines
fbtw
Quad comm lifts contempt order vs Guo, 3 others

Quad comm lifts contempt order vs Guo, 3 others

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 14 hours ago
Contempt orders against dismissed Bamban mayor Alice Guo, businessman Tony Yang, police Maj. Leo Laraga and Lucky South 99...
Headlines
fbtw

Drug war merely a budol – lawmaker

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 14 hours ago
“Nabudol tayo (We’ve been had)!”
Headlines
fbtw
PAOCC to ramp up operations vs illegal POGOs

PAOCC to ramp up operations vs illegal POGOs

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 14 hours ago
The Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC) has vowed to ramp up operations against illegal Philippine offshore...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with