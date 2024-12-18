Marcos to veto â€˜certain items and provisionsâ€™ in 2025 budget

^

Marcos to veto ‘certain items and provisions’ in 2025 budget

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
December 18, 2024 | 9:53am
President Marcos talks to journalists covering the Malacañang beat during a meeting at the Palace on December 16, 2024
MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is expected to veto certain items in the 2025 budget, Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin confirmed on Wednesday, December 18.

The proposed 2025 budget has sparked controversy due to a number of budget cuts and ballooning funds for certain agencies. The public has decried budget cuts to Philhealth, the Department of Education (DepEd), and other public welfare agencies.

The Palace said that Marcos is currently assessing the budget together with the heads of the department. 

“While we cannot yet announce the date of the signing, we can now confirm that certain items and provisions of the national budget bill will be vetoed in the interest of public welfare, to conform with the fiscal program, and in compliance with laws,” Bersamin said in a statement. 

The budget was originally set to be signed on December 20, but Bersamin said that this would not push through to allow for a more comprehensive review of the budget. 

“The ongoing assessment is being led by the President himself, in consultation with the heads of major departments,” Bersamin said. 

In an ambush interview on Monday, Marcos appeared reluctant to directly confirm whether he would veto certain items in the proposed budget.

Marcos defended the budget cut of Philhealth, which was granted zero subsidy due to its ballooning reserve funds amounting to P500 billion. 

The president, however, was mum when it came to vetoing a P10 billion budget cut to the DepEd’s computerization programs, vowing that he would find a way to restore it. 

The 2025 budget has caused a stir in Congress, with many lawmakers expressing their dismay over the lack of transparency in the bicameral conference committee process. 

The bicam-approved budget had several hefty changes to the versions approved by the House of Representatives and the Senate. 

This included an additional P373 billion to unprogrammed funds — one of the largest increases in budgetary items. 

Senators have advised Marcos that he could request the bicameral conference committee to reconvene and address the issues in the budget.

