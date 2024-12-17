'Noche Buena' reaches troops in West Philippine Sea as Chinese ships steer clear

Military personnel stationed at Naval Detachment Kota receive supplies and noche buena packages during the AFP's sustainment mission for all Philippine-occupied features in the West Philippine Sea from December 3 to 14, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — The Armed Forces of the Philippines completed its rotation and resupply mission to nine island features in the West Philippine Sea in the last two weeks, delivering noche buena packages to troops while Chinese vessels kept their distance.

Two Chinese Coast Guard ships and two Chinese warships were monitored near Ayungin Shoal during the December 3-14 operation, according to the Philippine Navy.

"They were just in the vicinity doing nothing, no illegal actions, no coercive actions," said Rear Admiral Roy Vincent Trinidad, Navy spokesperson for the West Philippine Sea, at a press conference on Tuesday, December 17.

Trinidad said the highlight was the distribution of noche buena packages to the troops, who appeared to be in "high morale."

In a statement, AFP Chief of Staff General Romeo Brawner Jr. emphasized the dual significance of the operation. "While we remain steadfast in carrying out our mandate in accordance with international law, we will not forget the sacrifices of our troops deployed in these remote stations, far from their family, this Christmas season. They are our inspiration," he said.

When asked about the peaceful nature of the recent resupply mission, Trinidad had a matter-of-fact response. "If it is successful, then it's just another day in the office. We are prepared for any possibility," he said.

The AFP's Western Command used different naval assets to complete the mission across the nine Philippine-occupied features: Ayungin (Second Thomas) Shoal, Pagasa (Thitu) Island, Lawak (Nanshan) Island, Parola (Northeast Cay) Island, Patag (Flat) Island, Kota (Loaita) Island, Rizal (Commodore) Reef, Likas (West York) Island, and Panata (Lankiam Cay) Island.

Trinidad called 2024 "a very successful year" for both the AFP and the country. He said the military exceeded its targets, conducting over 500 maritime surveillance, sovereignty patrols, and air surveillance flights through the Western Command and Northern Luzon Command.

The Navy spokesperson noted that challenging foreign vessels has become routine work for the AFP. "We keep challenging all ships, not only PLA Navy or Chinese coast guard. On a monthly basis, we monitor more than 12,000 ships," he said.

The Philippines and China in July agreed on a provisional arrangement for the former's rotation and resupply missions to the BRP Sierra Madre in Ayungin Shoal.

This agreement aimed to de-escalate tensions in the South China Sea after months of aggressive altercations came to a head in June. Both sides had concurred that the arrangement would not prejudice each other's positions in the region.