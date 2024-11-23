^

Sara Duterte aide hospitalized amid transfer order to women's prison

Kristine Daguno-Bersamina - Philstar.com
November 23, 2024 | 9:01am
Sara Duterte aide hospitalized amid transfer order to women's prison
This combination photo shows Vice President Sara Duterte taken on Aug. 27, 2024 and detained chief of staff Zuleika Lopez taken on Nov. 21, 2024.
MANILA, Philippines — Vice President Sara Duterte's chief of staff, Undersecretary Zuleika Lopez, was rushed to the hospital early Saturday after falling ill as the House of Representatives ordered her transfer to the Women’s Correctional Facility.

Lopez was initially taken to the Veterans Memorial Medical Center in Quezon City but was later transferred to St. Luke’s Medical Center.

Duterte, who accompanied Lopez, confirmed this in a News5 report.

The vice president said Lopez vomited repeatedly and collapsed before being brought to the hospital.

The House of Representatives on Friday, November 22, ordered the transfer of the Office of the Vice President (OVP) official to the women’s prison in Mandaluyong City.

Lopez was cited in contempt by the House Committee on Good Government and Public Accountability due to her evasive answers during the investigation into the alleged misuse of funds at the OVP and the Department of Education, when Duterte served as DepEd chief. 

She has been detained at the House facility since Wednesday night, November 20.

Lopez previously admitted to signing a letter asking the Commission on Audit not to comply with a House subpoena seeking audit reports on confidential fund disbursements under Duterte.

During a virtual press conference before her hospitalization, a visibly emotional Lopez expressed concern over the timing of the committee’s decision to move her from the House detention facility late at night.

According to Lopez, nine people showed up in her detention room around midnight to serve the order.

She said she refused to follow, asserting that she has rights as a detainee and is "not an accused."

"This is a threat to my life. It’s not just harassment,” Zulueta said.

After the transfer order was issued, Lopez called Duterte, who acted as her lawyer during the incident.

The vice president on Friday said that she had "unconditional permission" from her brother, Davao City 1st District Rep. Paolo “Pulong” Duterte, "to stay indefinitely" in his office until Lopez is released from detention.

The committee ruled that Lopez would remain in detention until November 25, when the next hearing on the matter is scheduled.

DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION

OFFICE OF THE VICE PRESIDENT

SARA DUTERTE
