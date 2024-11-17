^

Over 500,000 evacuated from ‘Pepito’-hit areas — Coast Guard

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
November 17, 2024 | 2:07pm
Philippine Coast Guard personnel evacuating civilians in Brgy. Dororian, Gigmoto, Catanduanes.
Coast Guard District Bicol / Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — More than 500,000 individuals have been evacuated from areas affected by Super Typhoon “Pepito” (international name: Man-Yi), the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) said on Sunday, November 17. 

PCG said there are a total of 561,528 individuals or 161,527 families evacuated from Bicol, Southern Tagalog, Northwestern Luzon, Northeastern Luzon, Eastern Visayas and the National Capital Region. 

According to the PCG, it has deployed 6,790 personnel with seven vessels and 613 land mobility and surface vehicles for humanitarian assistance and disaster response operations. 

Coast Guard Commandant Admiral Ronnie Gavan also ordered the mobilization of relief efforts to areas affected by the super typhoon. 

Stranded passengers

Meanwhile, the PCG said number of stranded passengers and drivers has reached 4,784.

Twenty-seven vessels, eight motorbancas and 1,940 rolling cargoes have also been stranded. 

An additional 314 sea vessels and 218 motorbancas have also taken refuge from the rough seas.

As of 11 a.m., Pepito's center of the eye was located 120 kilometers east-southeast of Baler, Aurora. It packs maximum sustained winds of 185 kilometers per hour (kph) near the center and gustiness of up to 230 kph, and central pressure of 935 hPa.

