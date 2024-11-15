^

Headlines

AFP: No untoward incidents in Ayungin resupply mission for November 

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
November 15, 2024 | 1:26pm
AFP: No untoward incidents in Ayungin resupply mission for NovemberÂ 
Philippine Navy's BRP Sierra Madre has been grounded on Second Thomas or Ayungin Shoal in the West Philippine Sea since 1999.
CSIS / AMTI via DigitalGlobe

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine forces said they were able to deliver fresh supplies and rotate personnel at the BRP Sierra Madre in Ayungin (Second Thomas) Shoal without "untoward incidents" on Thursday, November 14. 

In a statement on Friday, November 15, the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) said it conducted the routine rotation and resupply mission with the Philippine Coast Guard. "There were no untoward incidents during the mission," it said.

When asked by reporters, the AFP said it did not have photos or videos of the activity.

The AFP reiterated in its statement it will continue to "[safeguard] Philippine sovereignty and [ensure] the welfare of its stationed personnel in the West Philippine Sea."

Ayungin Shoal was the flashpoint of Beijing and Manila's maritime tensions late last year and earlier this year as Chinese vessels repeatedly rammed, blocked and shadowed Philippine boats that attempted to bring provisions to troops stationed at the BRP Sierra Madre.

The BRP Sierra Madre is permanently anchored at Ayungin Shoal with a garrison on board. It was grounded there in 1999 to assert the Philippines' sovereignty over the feature and today serves as a small military outpost.

China claims sovereignty over Ayungin Shoal, a submerged reef in the Spratlys Islands that lies about 105 nautical miles west of Palawan and within the Philippines' 200-nautical mile exclusive economic zone.

After months of clashes near the feature, the Philippines and China reached a provisional arrangement on July 2 that's meant to de-escalate tensions during Manila's resupply missions there. The actual contents of the deal have not been publicized.

Less than a day after the Department of Foreign Affairs announced the agreement, China issued a statement that the country had agreed to "[tow] away" the BRP Sierra Madre — a claim refuted almost instantly by the Philippines.

Despite both countries' clashing claims over the deal, it has so far held up with no untoward incidents reported near the shoal.

ARMED FORCES OF THE PHILIPPINES

AYUNGIN SHOAL

SOUTH CHINA SEA

WEST PHILIPPINE SEA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
As mayor, I will double drug war kills &ndash; Duterte

As mayor, I will double drug war kills – Duterte

By Delon Porcalla | 15 hours ago
Facing possible prosecution for thousands of deaths and notwithstanding his advanced age, former president Rodrigo Duterte...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos Jr: Philippines won&rsquo;t stop Duterte arrest through Interpol

Marcos Jr: Philippines won’t stop Duterte arrest through Interpol

By Alexis Romero | 15 hours ago
The Philippines is not stopping a possible arrest of former president Rodrigo Duterte by the Interpol if it is how his challenge...
Headlines
fbtw
Ofel weakens, batters Northern Luzon with wind, rain

Ofel weakens, batters Northern Luzon with wind, rain

By Romina Cabrera | 15 hours ago
Typhoon Ofel battered Northern Luzon yesterday with torrential rains and intense winds, with the highest wind signal raised...
Headlines
fbtw
Thousands flee as Typhoon Ofel hits north of Philippines

Thousands flee as Typhoon Ofel hits north of Philippines

22 hours ago
Typhoon Ofel (international name: Usagi) slammed into the Philippines' already disaster-ravaged north on Thursday, as authorities...
Headlines
fbtw
Sara personally receives House panel invite

Sara personally receives House panel invite

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 15 hours ago
Vice President Sara Duterte personally received Wednesday night the invitation of the House committee on good government and...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
US donates P196 million to typhoon victims

US donates P196 million to typhoon victims

By Michael Punongbayan | 15 hours ago
An additional P196 million ($3.5 million) in aid to victims of Severe Tropical Storm Kristine in the Philippines has been...
Headlines
fbtw
Probe sought on GCash unauthorized transfers

Probe sought on GCash unauthorized transfers

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 15 hours ago
Sen. Risa Hontiveros has filed a resolution seeking an investigation into the spate of unauthorized transactions in digital...
Headlines
fbtw
Pinoy netizens more vulnerable to cyber threats &ndash; study

Pinoy netizens more vulnerable to cyber threats – study

By Ranier Allan Ronda | 15 hours ago
Filipino netizens are 33 times more likely to be exposed to threats in cyberspace due to a lack of safeguards against pirate...
Headlines
fbtw

Public, LGUs urged: Use updated hazard maps

By Janvic Mateo | 15 hours ago
With a series of typhoons causing widespread devastation across the country, a disaster scientist from the University of the Philippines has urged local government units and the general public to utilize updated...
Headlines
fbtw
Duterte quad comm appearance gets high viewership

Duterte quad comm appearance gets high viewership

By Delon Porcalla | 15 hours ago
Former president Rodrigo Duterte’s testimony at the House quad committee hearing on Wednesday garnered nearly two million...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with