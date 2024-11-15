AFP: No untoward incidents in Ayungin resupply mission for NovemberÂ 

AFP: No untoward incidents in Ayungin resupply mission for November

Philippine Navy's BRP Sierra Madre has been grounded on Second Thomas or Ayungin Shoal in the West Philippine Sea since 1999.

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine forces said they were able to deliver fresh supplies and rotate personnel at the BRP Sierra Madre in Ayungin (Second Thomas) Shoal without "untoward incidents" on Thursday, November 14.

In a statement on Friday, November 15, the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) said it conducted the routine rotation and resupply mission with the Philippine Coast Guard. "There were no untoward incidents during the mission," it said.

When asked by reporters, the AFP said it did not have photos or videos of the activity.

The AFP reiterated in its statement it will continue to "[safeguard] Philippine sovereignty and [ensure] the welfare of its stationed personnel in the West Philippine Sea."

Ayungin Shoal was the flashpoint of Beijing and Manila's maritime tensions late last year and earlier this year as Chinese vessels repeatedly rammed, blocked and shadowed Philippine boats that attempted to bring provisions to troops stationed at the BRP Sierra Madre.

The BRP Sierra Madre is permanently anchored at Ayungin Shoal with a garrison on board. It was grounded there in 1999 to assert the Philippines' sovereignty over the feature and today serves as a small military outpost.

China claims sovereignty over Ayungin Shoal, a submerged reef in the Spratlys Islands that lies about 105 nautical miles west of Palawan and within the Philippines' 200-nautical mile exclusive economic zone.

After months of clashes near the feature, the Philippines and China reached a provisional arrangement on July 2 that's meant to de-escalate tensions during Manila's resupply missions there. The actual contents of the deal have not been publicized.

Less than a day after the Department of Foreign Affairs announced the agreement, China issued a statement that the country had agreed to "[tow] away" the BRP Sierra Madre — a claim refuted almost instantly by the Philippines.

Despite both countries' clashing claims over the deal, it has so far held up with no untoward incidents reported near the shoal.