^

Headlines

Marcos hopes for ‘better future for all’ under Trump

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
November 6, 2024 | 7:27pm
Marcos hopes for â€˜better future for allâ€™ under Trump
A broadcast of former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trum speaking at his Florida election party is shown on a screen at the Nevada GOP election watch party in Las Vegas, Nevada on November 5, 2024.
AFP / Ronda Churchill

MANILA, Philippines — As Donald Trump is predicted to win the United States presidential election, Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. expressed his hope for a “better future for all of us,” anticipating a change in the U.S. administration.

Marcos has stated that Trump has "won."

“President Trump has won, and the American people have triumphed. I congratulate them on their victory in an exercise that showed the world the strength of American values,” Marcos said.

“I personally met President Trump when I was young, so I know that his strong leadership will result in a better future for all of us,” he added.

With U.S. polls closed and ballots being counted, the Republican Party’s candidate has already claimed victory over his main opponent, the Democratic Party’s Kamala Harris.

The Philippine president expressed hope that he could work with Trump on a range of issues that would benefit both the U.S. and the Philippines.

“I am hopeful that this unshakeable alliance, tested in both war and peace, will be a force for good, blazing a path of prosperity and friendship across the region and both sides of the Pacific,” Marcos said.

The Philippines and the U.S. are built on ideals of freedom and democracy, Marcos added.

If his victory is confirmed, Trump would make history as the second U.S. president to win a non-consecutive term, following Grover Cleveland, who served non-consecutive terms in the 1800s.

vuukle comment

DONALD TRUMP

FERDINAND MARCOS JR.
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
LIVE: 2024 US presidential election updates, fact checks

LIVE: 2024 US presidential election updates, fact checks

By PhilstarLIVE | 13 hours ago
Live updates and fact checks on the culminating events in the race between Democratic Party candidate Kamala Harris and Republican...
Headlines
fbtw
Harris or Trump? America decides in knife-edge polls

Harris or Trump? America decides in knife-edge polls

21 hours ago
American voters deliver their verdict today after an extraordinarily turbulent election that will either make Kamala Harris...
Headlines
fbtw
DepEd chief accountant admits receiving P25,000 cash envelopes under VP Sara's term

DepEd chief accountant admits receiving P25,000 cash envelopes under VP Sara's term

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 1 day ago
A third Department of Education official has admitted to receiving cash envelopes totaling P225,000 during Vice President...
Headlines
fbtw
China backing off when Philippine forces patrol with allies, says Navy official

China backing off when Philippine forces patrol with allies, says Navy official

By Cristina Chi | 4 hours ago
Chinese forces keep their distance when they see Philippine forces sailing with powerful nations in the South China Sea, a...
Headlines
fbtw
DepEd: 26 school days lost to recent cyclones, calamities

DepEd: 26 school days lost to recent cyclones, calamities

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 21 hours ago
Up to 26 learning days were lost due to class suspensions in several schools nationwide caused by recent typhoons and other...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
AFP tight-lipped on purpose of new intelligence unit

AFP tight-lipped on purpose of new intelligence unit

By Cristina Chi | 2 hours ago
The Armed Forces of the Philippines remains guarded about the specific functions of its newly established intelligence command,...
Headlines
fbtw
Quezon City sees sixth mpox case tied to entertainment hub

Quezon City sees sixth mpox case tied to entertainment hub

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 2 hours ago
A new case of mpox was reported in Quezon City on Wednesday, November 6, bringing the total number of cases in the city to...
Headlines
fbtw
Ex-president Duterte to skip House drug war probe again, doubts integrity

Ex-president Duterte to skip House drug war probe again, doubts integrity

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 3 hours ago
Former President Rodrigo Duterte will be skipping another hearing of the House Quad Committee’s investigation into the...
Headlines
fbtw
Filipinos prefer to trust competent, consistent leaders &mdash; study

Filipinos prefer to trust competent, consistent leaders — study

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 4 hours ago
Filipinos tend to place greater trust in leaders and institutions they perceive as competent, consistent, transparent and...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with