Marcos hopes for â€˜better future for allâ€™ under Trump

Marcos hopes for ‘better future for all’ under Trump

A broadcast of former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trum speaking at his Florida election party is shown on a screen at the Nevada GOP election watch party in Las Vegas, Nevada on November 5, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — As Donald Trump is predicted to win the United States presidential election, Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. expressed his hope for a “better future for all of us,” anticipating a change in the U.S. administration.

Marcos has stated that Trump has "won."

“President Trump has won, and the American people have triumphed. I congratulate them on their victory in an exercise that showed the world the strength of American values,” Marcos said.

“I personally met President Trump when I was young, so I know that his strong leadership will result in a better future for all of us,” he added.

With U.S. polls closed and ballots being counted, the Republican Party’s candidate has already claimed victory over his main opponent, the Democratic Party’s Kamala Harris.

The Philippine president expressed hope that he could work with Trump on a range of issues that would benefit both the U.S. and the Philippines.

“I am hopeful that this unshakeable alliance, tested in both war and peace, will be a force for good, blazing a path of prosperity and friendship across the region and both sides of the Pacific,” Marcos said.

The Philippines and the U.S. are built on ideals of freedom and democracy, Marcos added.

If his victory is confirmed, Trump would make history as the second U.S. president to win a non-consecutive term, following Grover Cleveland, who served non-consecutive terms in the 1800s.