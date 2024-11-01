^

Over 27,000 passengers flock to ports in early hours of All Saints' Day

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
November 1, 2024 | 11:37am
A day before All Saints' Day, the Philippine Coast Guard conducts an inspection at the Ormoc City Port Terminal as part of its regular pre-departure inspections of passengers, Oct. 31, 2024.
Philippine Coast Guard

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Coast Guard reported a significant surge in passengers during the early morning hours of All Saints' Day, with over 27,000 travelers passing through the nation's ports between midnight and 6 a.m. on Friday, November 1. 

According to the PCG's monitoring, authorities recorded 13,573 outbound passengers and 14,036 inbound passengers across all ports nationwide during the six-hour period, marking the typical surge in traveling Filipinos during the Undas season.

To ensure passenger safety, nearly 4,000 frontline personnel were deployed across 15 PCG districts. These officers conducted thorough inspections of 202 vessels and 120 motorbancas as part of the Coast Guard's security measures for Undas.

The PCG has implemented a heightened alert status from October 31 to November 5 to manage the expected surge in port traffic during the Undas period.  

Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista earlier told the department's attached agencies — which include the PCG — to ensure that passengers are given safe and secure services during the Undas season.  

As part of its information drive for maritime passengers, the Department of Transportation (DOTr) has also reminded passengers about their rights during cancellations, delays, or uncompleted voyages.  

According to the DOTr, passengers on canceled or delayed voyages are entitled to clear information and can opt for a refund or revalidation of their tickets. Those who choose to revalidate are also eligible for amenities such as snacks, meals, or free accommodations, if required, while awaiting their rescheduled trip.

The DOTr further clarified that passengers may seek compensation if providing free accommodation is not feasible for the shipping operator.

For uncompleted voyages, sea passengers have the right to be informed, to receive amenities, and to be compensated. Additionally, they have the right to be transported to their intended destination.  

