Mindanao press blasts alleged harassment from KOJC members

During a Senate hearing on October 23, 2024, Mindanao Independent Press Council president Editha Cadauya criticizes the leadership of the Kingdom of Jesus Christ for how members of the media were treated while covering the two week standoff between police and the ministry.

MANILA, Philippines — Members of the Mindanao press faced harassment from members of the Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC), according to Mindanao Independent Press Council (MIPC) president Editha Cadauya on Wednesday, October 23.

In August, there was an intense standoff between members of the KOJC and police forces who were there to serve a warrant to Quiboloy. Members of the media trying to cover the intense confrontation were caught in between. Caduaya said that they felt “cheated” of information from both ends, but they fared worse when faced with KOJC members.

Asked by Sen. Risa Hontiveros if they witnessed any police brutality, Cadauya responded that there was none on the media’s watch. However, it was a different story when confronted with KOJC members.

“Kami yung na-brutalize,” Cadauya said. (We were the ones brutalized.)

Cadauya said she went to meet with KOJC legal counsel Israelito Torreon and Police Brigadier General Nicolas Torre III, now the acting director of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group. She wanted to discuss how to go about peaceful coverages.

Several hours later, however, chaos ensued again on the side of the KOJC supporters. A cameraman from TV5 was injured in the mix. The MIPC said that there were people who were nice; Torreon himself was apologetic.

But a fuming Cadauya questioned the sincerity of the KOJC.

“It came to the point where we were asking, with this beatious, sprawling, 30-hectare property, covered with plastic bermuda, there are plastic people inside. Because we were getting hurt,” Cadauya said in a mix of English and Filipino.

Media reporting during the KOJC standoff was accused of being in someone’s pocket.

“Hindi namin tinatanggap na pinup*tang-ina kami ng members ng KOJC habang nandoon sila na nag-amen amen. Ano kayo, banal at kami makakasalanan?” Cadauya asked.

(We do not accept being bastardized by members of the KOJC while they were inside singing amen. What are they, holy and we are sinful?)

Members of Quiboloy’s Sonshine Media Network International were ganging up on media personnel, alleged Cadauya.

“Lahat naman sila mediya, kami komediya. Ano yun?” asked Cadauya. (They are all media. We were co[media]. What was that?)