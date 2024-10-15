^

Indonesia’s largest naval training ship docks in Manila  

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
October 15, 2024 | 3:06pm
Indonesiaâ��s largest naval training ship docks in Manila 
KRI Bima Suci, a towering tall ship with over 36,000 square feet of sails, docks at Pier 15 in Manila, Oct. 15, 2024.
Philstar.com / Cristina Chi

MANILA, Philippines — Indonesia’s largest naval training ship is in Manila for a four-day goodwill visit, capping off a regional tour that included stops in other Asian countries. 

KRI Bima Suci, a towering tall ship with over 36,000 square feet of sails, docked at Pier 15 on Tuesday, October 15. This marks its third visit to the Philippines and follows its previous visits in 2019 and 2018. 

Named after the Javanese hero Bima, who symbolizes strength and righteousness, the ship serves as a "Floating Ambassador of Goodwill" for Indonesia. Over the past months, it has visited eight countries, including Singapore, Cambodia, Vietnam, China, South Korea, Russia and Japan.  

The Indonesian Embassy in Manila said Bima Suci's arrival is part of its year-long commemoration of the 75 years of diplomatic relations between the Philippines and Indonesia. 

Both nations, which boost traditionally strong ties, have strengthened maritime cooperation and conducted joint naval patrols and exercises to safeguard regional peace and stability, the embassy added.

"Indonesia and the Philippines share not only geographical proximity but also common challenges in maintaining peace and stability in the region, which is highlighted in the maritime cooperation," Agus Widjojo, Indonesia's ambassador to Manila, said during a press briefing.

The ship's visit also aims to strengthen the traditionally close ties between the Philippines and Indonesia, especially in defense and maritime cooperation and people-to-people context, he added.

While the visit occurs amid rising maritime tensions in the South China Sea, especially between the Philippines and China, Widjojo said the Bima Suci's visit primarily focuses on enhancing relations between Indonesia and the Philippines.

"Coincidentally, of course, it cannot be separated from the dynamic of the geopolitical and strategic situation. It is more important that it enhances cooperation and friendship between Indonesia and the Philippines," the Indonesian ambassador added. 

He added that goodwill visits are routine and do not necessarily mean the ship will return to Manila every year.

With incoming Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto set to take office on October 20, Widjojo said he believes relations between the Philippines and Indonesia will keep steady.

"I think there is no other way but to improve and enhance bilateral relations between Indonesia and the Philippines," he said, adding: "In the past, there has been never any problems in the bilateral relations."

Prabowo paid President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. a courtesy call in Manila in September as part of his regional tour before assuming office. 

During his visit, Subianto said it was only expected for two Southeast Asian nations that share common historical and cultural roots "to always support each other and to work together closely in all fields." 

During its stay, the Indonesian Navy will showcase cultural performances at Legazpi Active Park on October 16. The ship will also be open for public tours that morning, with a diplomatic reception planned aboard the vessel on October 17.  

Bima Suci will sail back to Indonesia on October 18.

INDONESIA

KRI BIMA SUCI

PORT CALL
