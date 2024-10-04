Alice Guo needs TRO to secure spot on the ballot — Comelec

This photo taken on July 19, 2024, shows posters showing support for Bamban Mayor Alice Leal Guo in Bamban, province of Tarlac. Scam centres have mushroomed across Southeast Asia, with crime syndicates luring, kidnapping or coercing workers into predatory online activity, and raking in billions of dollars.

MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Elections (Comelec) will follow the Ombudsman’s ruling that former Bamban, Mayor Alice Guo is barred from holding a government position unless she secures a temporary restraining order (TRO).

In a press briefing on Friday, October 4, Comelec Chair George Garcia said they are still mandated to accept Guo’s certificate of candidacy if she files it, but her being on the ballot is a completely different matter.

“Pagkatapos ba ng filing of candidacy, at ang Comelec ay gagawa ng pinal na listahan ng kandidato, may TRO ba siya na pahintuin ang pagpapatupad ng desisyon ng Ombudsman?” Garcia said.

(After filing her candidacy, and the Comelec will create their final list of candidates, will she have a TRO to stop the execution of the decision of the Ombudsman?)

“I can guarantee you that we will implement the decision,” Garcia said.

Garcia explained there is a difference between the administrative and criminal cases that the Ombudsman files. The Ombudsman can already make rulings.

Criminal cases are also appealed to the Supreme Court, while administrative cases are appealed to the Court of Appeals.

If Guo is unable to secure a TRO from the Court of Appeals, the Comelec will enforce the Ombudsman’s ruling.

Even if Guo gets a TRO, it would be rendered useless if the ballots have already been printed. The TRO must be issued before any action is taken, Garcia said.

“It’s as if the TRO is no longer valid,” the Comelec chief said.

The former Bamban mayor is facing a slew of cases that range from human trafficking, money laundering and more.

Garcia said they are monitoring the developments and documents submitted to them in relation to Guo’s case. The Comelec will decide on Guo’s run by October.

According to Guo’s counsel, Guo wants to run for the mayor post in Bamban again.