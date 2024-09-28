Filipinos told to avoid Beirut areas as Israel pounds Lebanon

Smoke billows from the site of an Israeli airstrike that targeted a neighborhood in Beirut’s southern suburb early on September 28, 2024. The Israeli army said September 28 that it killed the commander of Hezbollah's missile unit in southern Lebanon in an air strike, along with his deputy and several other leaders of the Iran-backed movement. Israeli fighter jets killed "Muhammad Ali Ismail, the commander of Hezbollah's missile unit in southern Lebanon, and his deputy," the military said in a statement on Telegram that added, "other Hezbollah commanders and terrorists were eliminated".

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Embassy in Lebanon has advised Filipinos to avoid areas near Beirut after Israeli jets struck dozens of Hezbollah targets.

The embassy issued an advisory on Saturday, September 28, calling for increased vigilance among Filipinos in the country as tensions between Israel and Hezbollah escalate.

"Multiple explosions were reported in the southern suburbs of Beirut due to a targeted Israeli military strike on Hezbollah's headquarters on the evening of 27 September 2024," the embassy said in an advisory posted on Facebook.

"The Philippine Embassy urges all Filipino nationals in the area to remain vigilant. Please avoid the southern suburbs of Beirut and any other previously mentioned areas in prior advisories," it added.

The embassy also urged Filipinos, especially the undocumented, to consider leaving Lebanon.

Filipinos in need of assistance are encouraged to reach out to the Philippine Embassy or the Migrant Workers Office (MWO) in Lebanon through the following numbers:

Embassy ATN hotline (for permanent residents): 70 858 086

Migrant Workers Office hotline (for all workers): 79 110 729

"The Embassy is closely monitoring the situation and will provide updates as needed. Your safety is our priority," the embassy said.

Saturday morning's wave of Israeli strikes followed intense overnight bombardment targeting Hezbollah's southern Beirut stronghold, the site of a massive Israeli attack on Friday that flattened several residential buildings.

The Lebanon violence has raised fears of a wider spillover, with Iran-backed militants across the Middle East vowing to keep fighting Israel. — with a report from Agence-France Presse