Suspension lifted for 141 NFA staff in rice sale

On March 4, the ombudsman ordered the six-month preventive suspension of the NFA officials and personnel following the questionable sale of 75,000 bags of NFA rice to certain traders.

MANILA, Philippines — The suspension by the Office of the Ombudsman of 141 officials and personnel of the National Food Authority who were linked to the alleged anomalous sale of the government’s rice buffer stocks to favored private traders has been lifted, according to NFA Administrator Larry Lacson.

“All the 141 were able to return to work,” Lacson said yesterday.

Lacson said reforms are now being implemented to prevent similar incidents from happening.

“First, the manner of disposition has already changed so that such incidents will not happen in the future, and we can protect our people by giving them clear guidelines on what we need to do in case we sell rice to the private sector. It will be a last resort,” Lacson added.

In his speech on the 52nd anniversary of the NFA on Thursday, Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. acknowledged that the alleged anomaly at the agency was the first controversy he faced as head of the DA.

“I even acted as administrator of the NFA for three hours,” Tiu Laurel said.

On the other hand, Lacson said the NFA Council chaired by Tiu Laurel has increased the selling price of NFA rice to P38 per kilo from the previous P25 per kilo.

He reported that the NFA incurs at least 40 percent losses with the P25 per kilo of rice sold for calamities and relief operations.

Under the approved price of the council, Lacson said the Department of Social Welfare and Development and local government units can buy NFA rice at P38 per kilo.