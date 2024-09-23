^

Headlines

Poll: Young Pinoys worry most about climate change, education

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
September 23, 2024 | 12:21pm
Poll: Young Pinoys worry most about climate change, education
A farmer walks along a dried-up rice field in Naic in the Philippine Province of Cavite on May 3, 2023.
AFP / Jam Sta. Rosa

MANILA, Philippines — Climate change, education and job opportunities are the leading concerns for almost 3,000 young people in the Philippines, according to the results of an online poll by the United Nations.  

A higher percentage of female respondents identified climate change and health as their generation's top concerns, the results of the U-Report poll showed. Meanwhile, male respondents were more likely to say that future generations will be worse off than today. 

U-Report is UNICEF's polling tool where participants — mainly young people — can receive and respond to polls through SMS and online messaging platforms. It was first introduced in the Philippines during the COVID-19 pandemic. 

U-Report's latest poll, released on September 16, included 3,109 responses to four questions that aimed to gauge young people's views on the future. 

UNICEF Representative to the Philippines Oyunsaikhan Dendevnorov said in a news release that the findings are a "sobering, yet hopeful outlook" that young Filipinos have for the future.

1 in 4 young Filipinos worry about climate change

About a quarter (26%) of young Filipinos consider "climate change and natural disasters" as the most pressing issue in the future. Nearly 60% of young women who answered the poll see climate change as the biggest issue for their generation compared to 40% of young men. 

Overall, at least 22 to 23% believe finding a job, health (including mental health) and completing their education are major concerns. Young men were more likely to say that finding a job is their generation's top concern (40%) compared to young women (14%). Meanwhile, only young women (14%) identified health as a pressing issue.

Only 2% said gender equality was a top concern for young people, while 4% had answers not part of the options. No respondent chose violence as a top concern.

Respondents of different age groups prioritize different issues, with those youngest (below 14 years old) and at least 31 to 34 years old sharing the same top concern for the future: their health, including mental health. 

For instance, the most number of Filipinos who identified health, including mental health, as their biggest problem in the future were aged 31-34 years old (50%), followed by those younger than 14 years old (28%).  

Meanwhile, most responses that chose climate change as the biggest future concern came from the 25-30-year-old group (35%).  

More young women hopeful about the future

Most respondents believe future generations will not see improved conditions. At least 44% said the future generations will be "worse off than today" compared to 37% who said they will be better off. At least 19% said future generations will be "the same as today."

Young men and women are also split on whether future generations will inherit a better world than today. At least 75% of young men believe that the future will be worse off compared to 29% of women. Meanwhile, at least 43% of young women project a better future than 25% of young men. Only female respondents (29%) said future generations will have similar conditions as the present.

Young Filipinos also identified the lack of entry-level jobs (33%) and the current economic conditions (26%) as their two biggest obstacles in getting a job or starting a business in the future. Other concerns are the lack of access to quality education (20%) and the disruption AI technology has brought and can bring (18%).

The Philippine-wide U-Report poll results was released ahead of the "Summit of the Future 2024" happening at the UN Headquarters in New York from September 22 until September 23.

vuukle comment

CLIMATE CHANGE

EDUCATION

HEALTH

UNITED NATIONS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
OVP spent P237 million in seven months &ndash; COA report

OVP spent P237 million in seven months – COA report

By Delon Porcalla | 13 hours ago
State auditors have unearthed a questionable disbursement of P237 million within just seven months by the Office of the Vice...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines sends AFP, PCG vessels to Escoda Shoal

Philippines sends AFP, PCG vessels to Escoda Shoal

By Emmanuel Tupas | 13 hours ago
Days after withdrawing its lone patrol from Escoda Shoal, the Philippines will reassert its claim over the area by deploying...
Headlines
fbtw
Expect longer nights &ndash; PAGASA

Expect longer nights – PAGASA

By Bella Cariaso | 13 hours ago
Longer nights are expected in the Philippines as yesterday marked the beginning of the autumnal and vernal equinoxes in the...
Headlines
fbtw
Transport strike vs PUVMP starts today

Transport strike vs PUVMP starts today

By Bella Cariaso | 13 hours ago
Transport groups led by Pagkakaisa ng mga Samahan ng Tsuper at Opereytor Nationwide and Manibela are set to launch today a...
Headlines
fbtw
Gatchalian backs executive session on ex-PNP chief&rsquo;s POGO ties

Gatchalian backs executive session on ex-PNP chief’s POGO ties

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 13 hours ago
Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian is willing to support calls for an executive session to get details about a former chief of the Philippine...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Bato told: Man up, stop hiding behind VP&rsquo;s skirt

Bato told: Man up, stop hiding behind VP’s skirt

By Delon Porcalla | 13 hours ago
Sen. Ronald dela Rosa should be man enough to spare his former subordinates in the Philippine National Police from possible...
Headlines
fbtw
South Korea embassy clarifies story on VFA with Philippines

South Korea embassy clarifies story on VFA with Philippines

By Pia Lee-Brago | 13 hours ago
South Korea’s embassy has clarified that a possible visiting forces agreement with Manila has not been thoroughly discussed...
Headlines
fbtw
PhilHealth to cover eyeglasses, crutches, walkers, wheelchairs in 2025

PhilHealth to cover eyeglasses, crutches, walkers, wheelchairs in 2025

By Delon Porcalla | 13 hours ago
State-owned Philippine Health Insurance Corp. will be shouldering the cost of prescription eyeglasses, crutches, walkers and...
Headlines
fbtw
Magna Carta for Pinoy seafarers soon a law

Magna Carta for Pinoy seafarers soon a law

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 13 hours ago
The proposed measure that aims to guarantee protection of the rights and welfare of Filipino seafarers is set to become a...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines, Thailand to conclude labor agreement

Philippines, Thailand to conclude labor agreement

By Pia Lee-Brago | 13 hours ago
Thailand has expressed readiness to conclude a labor agreement with the Philippines.
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with