Sara Duterte pays surprise visit to Leni Robredo in Naga

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
September 20, 2024 | 8:32pm
Sara Duterte pays surprise visit to Leni Robredo in Naga
This combination photo shows Vice President Leni Robredo and Vice President-elect Sara Duterte-Carpio.
Philstar.com / Jazmin Tabuena; Presidential Photos, File

MANILA, Philippines — Vice President Sara Duterte traveled to Naga City on Friday, September 20, to speak to former Vice President Leni Robredo at her residence. 

Robredo confirmed the meeting in a statement sent to reporters by her spokesperson Barry Gutierrez. 

The former vice president said she did not discuss political matters with Duterte.

"While she was in Naga City for the Peñafrancia Festival, VP Sara Duterte took the opportunity to visit me at my home. The conversation we had was personal and not political," Robredo said.

Gutierrez said Robredo was informed that the vice president was on her way to her home just minutes before her visit. Their conversation lasted about an hour, he said.

The Office of the Vice President has not responded to reporters' requests for information.

Duterte and her father, former President Rodrigo Duterte, repeatedly took potshots at Robredo and her party, the Liberal Party, during her six-year term. 

In 2019, Sara called Robredo a "fake VP" in response to the then-vice president's comments about candidates' honesty.  

Weeks before Sara took office in 2022, Robredo met with her transition team and gave them a tour of the Office of the Vice President in Quezon City. 

