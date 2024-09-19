^

Headlines

Plunder raps urged in Pharmally scandal

Emmanuel Tupas - Philstar.com
September 19, 2024 | 8:51am
Plunder raps urged in Pharmally scandal
Former Budget Usec. Lloyd Christopher Lao fields questions from senators during a Senate Blue Ribbon Committee hearing on Sept. 10, 2021.
Screen grab / Senate of the Philippines YouTube page

MANILA, Philippines — Former senator Richard Gordon maintained that plunder, not just anti-graft, charges be filed against individuals involved in the Pharmally scandal.

“The Filipino people deserve no less than the incarceration in prison of former president Rodrigo Duterte, Lloyd Christopher Lao, Michael Yang and the rest of their ilk, they have blood on their hands,” he said.

Gordon was the chairman of the Senate Blue Ribbon committee that investigated the Pharmally irregularities.

“l am glad that Mr. Lao, one of the architects of the plunder-plagued Pharmally scandal, has finally been arrested and will face justice soon before the Sandiganbayan. I suppose other perpetrators will soon be arrested as well,” Gordon said.

Gordon, however, lamented the bail set at P90,000 appears to be very small compared to the billions of pesos stolen from the Filipino people, when Lao and his cohorts Michael Yang, Mohit and Twinkle Dargani, Lin Weix- iong and Linconn Ong, among others, allegedly conspired to plunder more than P11 billion. –  Cecille Suerte Felipe, Edith Regalado

vuukle comment

CORRUPTION

GRAFT

PLUNDER

RICHARD GORDON
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
20 dead, over 590,000 affected by habagat, &lsquo;Ferdie,&rsquo; &lsquo;Gener&rsquo;

20 dead, over 590,000 affected by habagat, ‘Ferdie,’ ‘Gener’

By Ian Laqui | 19 hours ago
Twenty individuals died due to the combined effects of the enhanced southwest monsoon, locally known as habagat, and tropical...
Headlines
fbtw
Marbil: 24 ex-PNP chiefs probed over Guo ties

Marbil: 24 ex-PNP chiefs probed over Guo ties

By Emmanuel Tupas | 9 hours ago
An investigation is underway on 24 former chiefs of the Philippine National Police to find out who may have aided dismissed...
Headlines
fbtw
Sara moves to terminate fund misuse probe

Sara moves to terminate fund misuse probe

By Delon Porcalla | 9 hours ago
Vice President Sara Duterte appeared at yesterday’s hearing of the House committee on good government and public accountability,...
Headlines
fbtw
PNP: Harry Roque still in Philippines

PNP: Harry Roque still in Philippines

By Emmanuel Tupas | 9 hours ago
Harry Roque is still in the country, the Philippine National Police said yesterday, as the manhunt for the former presidential...
Headlines
fbtw
Former PS-DBM exec in Pharmally mess nabbed

Former PS-DBM exec in Pharmally mess nabbed

By Emmanuel Tupas | 9 hours ago
Former budget undersecretary Lloyd Christopher Lao, who is facing graft charges over alleged illegal transfer of public funds...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
PNP verifying names of Quiboloy&rsquo;s Angels of Death

PNP verifying names of Quiboloy’s Angels of Death

By Emmanuel Tupas | 9 hours ago
Some members of Kingdom of Jesus Christ founder Apollo Quiboloy’s Angels of Death, a group that he allegedly used to...
Headlines
fbtw
Sara wishes Willie Ong &lsquo;speedy, complete&rsquo; recovery

Sara wishes Willie Ong ‘speedy, complete’ recovery

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 9 hours ago
Setting aside past political differences, Vice President Sara Duterte has wished health advocate and cardiologist Willie Ong...
Headlines
fbtw
Comelec expects last-minute surge in voter registration

Comelec expects last-minute surge in voter registration

By Mayen Jaymalin | 9 hours ago
As the end of the voters’ registration nears on Sept. 30, the Commission on Elections sees a surge in the number of...
Headlines
fbtw
DENR issues warning vs cancer-causing e-waste

DENR issues warning vs cancer-causing e-waste

By Bella Cariaso | 9 hours ago
Denr IssueThe Department of Environment and Natural Resources (yesterday raised the alarm over cancer-causing electronic...
Headlines
fbtw
DA expects full impact of lower rice tariffs in January

DA expects full impact of lower rice tariffs in January

By Bella Cariaso | 9 hours ago
Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. yesterday moved the expected full impact of Executive Order 62 on lower tariff...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with