BRP Teresa Magbanua left Sabina Shoal — report

This handout photo taken on February 8, 2024 and released by the Philippine Coast guard (PCG) on February 11, shows Chinese coast guard vessel with bow number 3105 (back) blocking Philippine coast guard ship BRP Teresa Magbanua near Scarborough shoal, in the disputed South China Sea.

MANILA, Philippines — The flagship of the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), BRP Teresa Magbanua, has left the Sabina Shoal, a US naval news agency reported.

According to a report by USNI News, the PCG flagship departed Sabina Shoal, also known as Escoda Shoal, transiting to Sulu Sea.

The BRP Teresa Magbanua had been stationed at Sabina Shoal since April 15 to maintain Philippine military presence in the area due to increasing presence of Chinese maritime assets.

The extended patrol was part of efforts to deter Chinese incursions around the shoal.

This withdrawal came after the National Security Council (NSC) said the nation would maintain a presence in Sabina Shoal despite China’s request to withdraw Philippine vessels.

During its patrols, the BRP Teresa Magbanua encountered multiple instances of harassment.

On August 31, a Chinese Coast Guard vessel reportedly rammed the ship, damaging its stern.

The PCG flagship also faced water cannon attacks and blockades during resupply missions.

A September 10 report from the Philippine Navy revealed that at least 207 Chinese vessels have swarmed various areas in the West Philippine Sea.

China has been harassing Philippine maritime vessels and aircraft in areas of the West Philippine Sea.

China's continued harassment of Philippine maritime vessels and aircraft stems from its refusal to recognize the 2016 arbitral ruling that invalidated its nine-dash line claim and affirmed the Philippines' sovereign rights over areas within 200 nautical miles of its coastline.

Philstar.com has reached out to the PCG for a statement regarding the ship’s movements but the agency has yet to respond.