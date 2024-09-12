^

2 Chinese nationals tagged in Porac POGO indicted for kidnapping, trafficking

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
September 12, 2024 | 6:04pm
2 Chinese nationals tagged in Porac POGO indicted for kidnapping, trafficking
This photo shows police inspecting one of the 46 buildings in a POGO at Porac, Pampanga during the raid of the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission and Criminal Investigation and Detection Group.
Jesse Bustos

MANILA, Philippines — Two Chinese nationals allegedly involved in illegal activities within a Philippine Offshore Gaming Operator in Porac, Pampanga have been indicted for trafficking and kidnapping.

In a 14-page resolution dated August 30 and released to the media on Thursday, September 12, the Department of Justice formally charged Jiang Shi Guang and Qin Ren Guo for allegedly committing the unlawful acts against the Chinese workers in the Porac-based POGO hub, Lucky South 99.

Guang faces non-bailable charges for qualified trafficking in persons, while Guo has been indicted for kidnapping for ransom under the Revised Penal Code.

The case stemmed from the complaint filed by the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission on July 2, alleges that the Chinese POGO workers were subjected to inhumane treatment by the Guang and Guo. 

Their actions also allegedly involve kidnapping, torture and human trafficking. 

Initially, charges of kidnapping, serious illegal detention and separate trafficking offenses were also lodged against both individuals in the same complaint, but these were dismissed for lack of sufficient evidence.

What victim-respondents experienced

In the complaint, one of the victims recounted being abducted by a gray SUV and taken to Lucky South 99 and asked for ransom money.

This victim, who is one of the respondents of the case, was found handcuffed to a bedframe during the raid of the Special Action Force operatives in the POGO hub. 

The other victim was said to be hired as a chef but was sold to Lucky South 99 to be a "love scammer."

Both victims were said to have experienced detention, maltreatment and were tortured.

Who owns the POGO hub?

Lucky South 99 is allegedly owned by Cassandra Ong, who is also facing non-bailable qualified trafficking in persons along with 53 other co-accused.

Ong and her co-accused were  are suspected of being involved in kidnapping individuals who were unable to repay debts they incurred in online gambling. 

RELATED: Human Toll of POGOs: Prosecutors detail debt bondage, torture, forced labor in Pampanga

Ong is also a co-accused in the money laundering case involving dismissed Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo, who is currently under Senate investigation related to the POGO probe.

If found guilty, Ong and her fellow accused will be facing life imprisonment with an attached civil and criminal forfeiture. 

