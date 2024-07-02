^

PAOCC files raps vs Chinese nationals involved in Porac POGO

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
July 2, 2024 | 7:29pm
PAOCC files raps vs Chinese nationals involved in Porac POGO
This photo shows the raided POGO hub in Porac, Pampanga.
The Philippine STAR / Jesse Bustos

MANILA, Philippines — The Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC) on Tuesday filed complaints before the Department of Justice (DOJ) against two Chinese citizens in connection with the raided Philippine offshore gaming operator (POGO) hub in Porac, Pampanga.

According to Darwin Cañete, a prosecutor from the Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking, the two Chinese nationals were charged with human trafficking, as well as violations of Article 294 (robbery with violence against or intimidation of persons), Article 263 (serious physical injuries), and Article 267 (kidnapping and serious illegal detention) of the Revised Penal Code.

“They put workers here from abroad to work in these POGO hubs by force and intimidation [through] whatever leverage or form of pressure, forcing them to do that,” Cañete, said in an interview with reporters at the DOJ on Tuesday. 

These are the first charges filed against individuals related to the Porac POGO raid.

Meanwhile, Cañete mentioned that they could not yet reveal the names of the complainants who are also said to be two Chinese nationals. 

According to Cañete, one of the victims endured inhumane treatment, being tied to a bed and detained for several days.



The two respondents are temporarily detained in the facility of the PAOCC in Pasay City. 

The Porac-based POGO operated by the Chinese nationals, affiliated with Lucky South 99 Corp., was raided by authorities on June 5.

After the raid, it was discovered that more than 150 foreign nationals have been working at the POGO hub.

During the operation, members of the Philippine National Police Special Action Force rescued a Chinese national after they saw him walking outside the POGO compound handcuffed to a bedframe.

Authorities also found videos depicting individuals being tortured inside the Lucky South 99 Compound.

In the same POGO hub, Chinese Army uniforms and war medals were also discovered.

However, despite the discovered acts by the authorities in the POGO hub, The Lucky South 99 Corp. has denied that they are committing illegal activities.



