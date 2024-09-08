Guo as state witness? Unmask POGO mastermind first

MANILA, Philippines — Dismissed Bamban, Tarlac mayor Alice Guo may be tapped as a state witness if the investigation on the criminal activities of a raided Philippine offshore gaming operator (POGO) hub unmasks a mastermind, according to the Department of Justice.

DOJ spokesman Mico Clavano said Guo cannot be considered a state witness at the moment as details coming out of ongoing investigations point to her as the most guilty.

“If we are able to identify someone bigger,

running the illegal activities in POGO, then she may be tapped as state witness because she is no longer the most guilty,” Clavano said at a news forum yesterday.

But he stressed this will also depend on the willingness of Guo to cooperate with authorities.

Guo is currently facing human trafficking and money laundering charges over her alleged involvement in the illegal activities of a POGO hub in her municipality.

She was apprehended last week in Indonesia after months in hiding.

The dismissed mayor allegedly left the country as early as July after the Senate issued a warrant for her arrest for snubbing hearings on POGOs. She is currently detained at the PNP Custodial Center at Camp Crame.

Meanwhile, Puwersa ng Bayaning Atleta A party-list Rep. Margarita Nograles has asked the Land Registration Authority to issue adverse claim and initiate forfeiture proceedings on real estate properties of Guo and of all POGO corporations.

By issuing an adverse claim, further transactions involving these properties would be prevented to pave the way for government takeover, she said.

“I urge the LRA to begin forfeiture proceedings on these illegally held properties and to send a strong message that the Philippines will not tolerate any attempts to circumvent its laws,” she added.

She said these landholdings are “in direct violation of the Philippine Constitution, which prohibits non-Filipinos from owning land in the country.”

The lawmaker maintained that foreign entities and individuals, including those involved in POGO operations, have been exploiting “legal loopholes” in Philippine legislation and policies to acquire property, undermining national laws.

“We need to protect the integrity of our Constitution and ensure that the laws are strictly enforced,” she added.

Nograles stressed it is clear in the Constitution that “non-Filipinos are not allowed to own land in the country.”

“The increasing reports of Chinese nationals and corporations, particularly those connected to POGOs, holding real estate assets are deeply alarming and must be addressed with urgency,” she said.

She also called for “stronger collaboration between government agencies” to put a stop to illegal land acquisitions by undesirable aliens and criminal organizations.

“The LRA, along with other government agencies, must work hand in hand to prevent criminal elements from illegally acquiring Philippine land,” Nograles added. — Sheila Crisostomo