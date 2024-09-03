VP Sara apologizes anew for asking Quiboloy followers to back Marcos in 2022 polls

The UniTeam alliance of Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. and Sara Duterte-Carpio draws thousands of supporters at their campaign rally in Cagayan de Oro City on April 26, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — Vice President Sara Duterte reiterated her apology for asking the Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) to support Ferdinand Marcos Jr. when he ran for the presidency in 2022.

“I was on the mistaken belief that we were together on the platform of unity and continuity. I made a mistake and I ask for your forgiveness,” said Duterte, who ran with Marcos under the UniTeam ticket.

Pastor Apollo Quiboloy endorsed the tandem of Marcos and Duterte in the 2022 elections.

After two years, the vice president broke free from the UniTeam, saying it was only good for the elections. Shortly after, she resigned from the Cabinet as Department of Education secretary.

Duterte said she would reveal her reason for seeking the vice presidency.

“In another forum, I will thoroughly explain myself on what happened and what led me to decide (to run as vice president),” Duterte said.

She disclosed that she had been discouraged from making an appearance at the KOJC celebration due to its political implications, but said she chose to ignore them as she believes the sect is facing an “assault.”

She explained why she did not come sooner to them as police raided their compound last week.

“The assault on the Kingdom Nation has been going on for nine days. I could not come earlier because there was also an assault on the Office of the Vice President and I could not leave my co-workers at the Office of the Vice President,” Duterte said.

The Office of the President is facing scrutiny from Congress and the Senate over its proposed 2025 budget. Duterte is also being questioned for the P10-million budget for the book she authored titled “Isang Kaibigan.”

She said that even if she is not always present, she will always be with KOJC members in their “darkness.”

“As Vice President and as a Davaoeño, I will be there to comfort them. I have a moral obligation to assist them if they see that they are persecuted, even if there are so few of them. That’s my duty as Vice President,” she said.

Duterte encouraged the KOJC members not to fear the thousands of police in their compound, and to refrain from violence.

“It is wrong to fear. Why? Because you were sent 5,000 police that you can talk to and enlighten on what’s happening in our country, and ask where the rule of law now is,” she said.

“This is about Kingdom of Jesus Christ and the assault on the Kingdom Nation. Always remember that you are not to be pitied. If they come from a place of violence, the Kingdom of Nation is the expert on peace. Davaoeños are peace-loving Filipinos,” Duterte added.

She said that the operations to find Quiboloy are an “abuse of power and an assault on freedom of religion.”

Meanwhile, Davao City Mayor Sebastian Duterte said the police should state how long they plan to stay at the KOJC property, saying their presence has been causing inconvenience to the public.

The younger Duterte said while he respects the implementation of the arrest warrant on Quiboloy, it should adhere to the law.

“We have observed that the PNP personnel led by General Marbil and General Torre are no longer following proper procedure in implementing the warrant, especially the use of excessive force against innocent citizens, and their unauthorized occupation at the KOJC compound,” the mayor said in a social media post.

“This situation has already caused inconvenience to motorists, businesses and the public. The public seeks clarification from the PNP, how long do you intend to stay at the KOJC property,” he said. — Diana Lhyd Suelto, Edith Regalado