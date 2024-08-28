DOH getting 2,000 Jynneos vaccines vs mpox

MANILA, Philippines — Two thousand doses of the Jynneos vaccine will be availed of by the Department of Health (DOH) to prevent the spread of mpox in the Philippines.

The Jynneos vaccine is slightly different from the smallpox vaccine, the DOH noted.

“The smallpox vaccine is (made) from vaccinia (virus). This one for mpox (Jynneos) is modified vaccinia Ankara. Vaccinia and MVA belong to the same Orthopoxvirus family where mpox also is,” Health Assistant Secretary Albert Domingo said.

The DOH has signified to the World Health Organization its intent to get access to smallpox vaccines.

“As to the current vaccine, Africa needs it badly compared to us. Since there are not that many available vaccines right now, it will be used there to contain the (mpox) outbreak,” Health Secretary Teodoro Herbosa said earlier.

“But I already made a request. I have about 2,000 doses coming from our share in the ASEAN-World Health Organization. It will undergo a process for it to be made available in the country,” he added.

The DOH on Monday reported the detection of two more mpox cases in Metro Manila, bringing the total case count to 12 since July 2022.

Of the 12 mpox cases, nine have recovered while the remaining three are “active cases waiting for symptoms to resolve.”

Filipinos are advised to avoid close, intimate, skin-to-skin contact and to wash their hands thoroughly with soap and water.

Mpox is a viral disease that can be transmitted to humans through close, intimate contact with someone who is infectious or through contaminated materials.

Common mpox symptoms are skin rashes or mucosal lesions, which can last up to four weeks.

The rashes are accompanied by fever, headache, muscle aches, back pain, low energy and swollen lymph nodes.

Influenza vaccines

Meanwhile, with the onset of the rainy season and the threat of mpox, health advocates urged the DOH to expedite the procurement of influenza vaccines for senior citizens.

“Our seniors cannot afford to be left exposed and vulnerable,” said Philippine Foundation for Vaccination executive director Lulu Bravo.

“The Expanded Senior Citizens Act of 2010 mandates the protection of our elderly and it’s imperative that they receive the flu vaccines they are entitled to,” said Bayan Bakuna lead convenor Roderick Alapar.

He noted that 67.1 percent of influenza-associated mortality in the country occurs annually in adults aged 60 and above.