^

Headlines

Over 161,000 liters of oil recovered from sunken MTKR Terranova — PCG

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
August 23, 2024 | 1:24pm
Over 161,000 liters of oil recovered from sunken MTKR Terranova â�� PCG
Contract salvor Harbor Star conducts oil siphoning from the MTKR Terranova in Bataan in August, 2024.
Philippine Coast Guard / Release

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) on Friday reported that at least 161,612 liters of oil have been collected so far from the sunken MTKR Terranova.

The MTKR Terranova has been submerged in the waters off Bataan for nearly a month after sinking on July 25 during inclement weather caused by Super Typhoon Carina and the southwest monsoon.

“The contracted salvor, Harbor Star, reported over 161,000 liters of collected oil from August 19 to 22, 2024,” the PCG said in a statement.

According to the PCG, the rate of oil flow as of Thursday was 7,200 liters per hour.

However, the MTKR Terranova reportedly contains 1.4 million liters of oil. Assuming the siphoning rate remains at 7,200 liters per hour and continues for 24 hours a day, approximately 172,800 liters of oil would be siphoned daily.

Following the sinking of the MTKR Terranova, oil has reportedly reached the shores of Cavite, Metro Manila, Bulacan and Batangas.

The MTKR Terranova is not the only vessel that encountered trouble in Bataan waters in July. The MTKR Jason Bradley also sank, with reports of the shipwreck occurring just a few days after the MTKR Terranova.

According to the PCG’s latest report, the MTKR Jason Bradley’s contracted salvor, Fes Challenger, is resealing and patching the ship’s manholes and air vents in an attempt to refloat the vessel.

Meanwhile, the MV Mirola Uno merely ran aground in Bataan in July. The PCG said that the ship has since been moved to the Diving Industry Shipyard in Mariveles, Bataan, for retrofitting and repair.

Due to the proximity of the three vessels and the circumstances surrounding their incidents, the Department of Justice has opened the possibility that this could be a case of oil smuggling.

However, the owners of the MTKR Terranova have denied these allegations.

vuukle comment

BATAAN

OIL SPILL

PHILIPPINE COAST GUARD
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Children's publishers decry 'excessive' cost of Sara's self-authored book

Children's publishers decry 'excessive' cost of Sara's self-authored book

By Cristina Chi | 1 day ago
In a time of slumping morale among reading advocates in the Philippines, Vice President Sara Duterte's planned P10-million-print...
Headlines
fbtw
No plagiarism, next book about betrayal &ndash; Sara

No plagiarism, next book about betrayal – Sara

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 14 hours ago
She wrote the children’s book with ease, based on her own experience, so there was no need to copy from anyone, Vice...
Headlines
fbtw
Guo sister, companion back in Philippines after arrest

Guo sister, companion back in Philippines after arrest

By Evelyn Macairan | 14 hours ago
Two companions of dismissed Bamban, Tarlac mayor Alice Guo – her sister Sheila and Lucky South 99 incorporator Cassandra...
Headlines
fbtw
Duterte ordered killing of drug inmates, hitmen claim

Duterte ordered killing of drug inmates, hitmen claim

By Alexis Romero | 14 hours ago
Two inmates from the Davao penitentiary have come forward and tagged former president Rodrigo Duterte as the mastermind who...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Alyansa&rsquo; Senate slate not official, says Lakas-CMD

‘Alyansa’ Senate slate not official, says Lakas-CMD

By Delon Porcalla | 14 hours ago
The purported lineup of senatorial candidates for the 2025 polls of the administration-led Alyansa Para sa Bagong Pilipinas...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Chiz renews call to set up general aviation terminals

Chiz renews call to set up general aviation terminals

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 14 hours ago
With the escape of dismissed Bamban, Tarlac mayor Alice Guo apparently on a chartered flight, Senate President Francis Escudero...
Headlines
fbtw
DBM releases P3.68 billion for free WiFi program

DBM releases P3.68 billion for free WiFi program

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 14 hours ago
A P3.68-billion fund for the continuation of the free WiFi program nationwide has been released by the Department of Budget...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines to get smallpox vaccine from WHO

Philippines to get smallpox vaccine from WHO

By Rhodina Villanueva | 14 hours ago
The Department of Health will acquire of smallpox vaccines that can help protect Filipinos against the threat of mpox.
Headlines
fbtw
23 Pinoy seafarers safe in another Houthi attack

23 Pinoy seafarers safe in another Houthi attack

By Mayen Jaymalin | 14 hours ago
Twenty-three Filipino crewmembers of a Greek-flagged oil tanker attacked by Houthi rebels are all safe, the Department of...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with