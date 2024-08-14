Yulo sets sights on 2028 Los Angeles Olympics

President Marcos and members of the First Family join Filipino Olympians, led by double-gold winner Carlos Yulo, during an awarding ceremony at Malacañang yesterday. All athletes who participated in the Paris Games received P1 million each. Bronze medalists Nesthy Petecio and Aira Villegas received P2 million each while Yulo received P20 million and the Presidential Medal of Merit.

MANILA, Philippines — See you in 2028 at the Los Angeles Olympics.

This was Carlos Yulo’s vow the moment he landed at a special gate connecting the Ninoy Aquino International Airport and Villamor Airbase where he was warmly welcomed by a cheering crowd of students, an Air Force musical band and frantic media workers on a breezy Tuesday night.

“Nanalo tayo ng gintong medalya (We won a gold medal),” Yulo said in Filipino in a chance interview that was cut short by security personnel provided by Malacañang.

“Of course, meron pa po akong isa pa pong Olympics, sa 2028. Paghahandaan ko po yun nang mabuti at magpa-practice pa po ako nang maigi (Of course, I still have another Olympics, in 2028. I will prepare for that thoroughly and I will practice well),” he said.

“Ang panalo po namin, panalo po nating lahat (Our win is a win for all),” he added.

For now, Yulo stressed his need for some rest.

“Of course, magpapahinga rin po,

kailangan ko rin po (Of course there will be rest, I need it too),” he said.

‘All systems go’

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) announced yesterday that it is “fully prepared” for the homecoming parade for the 22 Paris Olympics athletes scheduled today.

The MMDA said it would deploy at least 300 personnel, including traffic enforcers, street sweepers, mobile and motorcycle patrol units and those from its road emergency group, MMDA band, special event operations, sidewalk clearing operations group and the flood control sewerage and management office.

The parade will begin at 3 p.m. at Aliw Theater in Pasay City and conclude at the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex, where there will be a short program that is open to the public free of charge.

MMDA acting Chairman Romando Artes assured the public that ample time would be provided for them to see the athletes during the parade.

To give the public the chance to see the Philippine Olympic team, Artes said the speed of vehicles included in the parade would be six kilometers per hour. A stop-and-go traffic scheme will be implemented, with the parade expected to last about 45 minutes. The parade is targeted to end by 5 p.m. to avoid disrupting rush hour traffic.

The parade will also include the MMDA motorcycle units, the Philippine National Police, the MMDA band, media vehicles and ambulances.

Artes said the athletes and essential personnel will only be allowed in the parade group, and motorists are advised to take alternate routes during the event.

Senate resolution

Senate President Pro Tempore Jinggoy Estrada has filed a resolution commending and congratulating the country’s 22-athlete Paris Olympics delegation for accomplishing the best and strongest showing yet in the Philippines’ 100 years of participation in the world’s biggest multi-sport event.

“This is a significant rise from the 50th ranking earned by the country in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics with a record medal haul of one gold, two silver and one bronze,” Estrada said in his Senate Resolution No. 1129.

“For delivering remarkable performances and bringing honor and pride to the country in the prestigious international sports competition, it is only fitting for the Senate to commend the members of the Philippine delegation to the 2024 Summer Olympics,” Estrada said.

In bringing home two gold and two bronze medals, the Philippine delegation positioned the country in the 37th slot in the Olympic medal tally board and as the best-performing country in Southeast Asia. — Mark Ernest Villeza, Cecille Suerte Felipe