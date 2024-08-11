Philippines, US hold joint air exercises

MANILA, Philippines — Air forces of the Philippines and the United States carried out a joint maneuver on Friday over Pampanga and Cebu, in what organizers said was a demonstration of the two allies’ enduring partnership.

Col. Ma. Consuelo Castillo, Philippine Air Force public affairs office chief, said the exercise – dubbed as Iron Blade – involved two Philippine FA-50PH fighter aircraft, two US Air Force FA-22s and a US Air Force C-130 Hercules transport aircraft.

During the activity, the aircraft conducted formation flights between Basa Air Base in Pampanga and Brigadier General Benito Ebuen Air Base in Mactan, Cebu.

Castillo said a photo exercise was also included in the mission, aimed at further improving cooperation and interoperability between the PAF and the USAF.

Apart from the aerial maneuvers, she said subject matter expert exchanges were held in Pampanga focusing on flight operations and maintenance, while cargo-related exchanges took place in Cebu.

Castillo said Iron Blade is part of the two air forces’ redeployment activities following their participation in the Pitch Black Exercise in Australia.

The Philippines is one of the stopover points of the US air group before heading for Kadena Air Base in Japan. The US Air Force contingent had six F-22s and three C-130s participating in the stopover.

Castillo said the latest joint exercise also underscored the Philippines and US commitment to regional security and stability.