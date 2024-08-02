^

Headlines

Philippine, US navies hold joint drills in West Philippine Sea

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
August 2, 2024 | 12:56pm
Philippine, US navies hold joint drills in West Philippine Sea
A Philippine Navy personnel looks at the scope of BRP Ramon Alcaraz before the US Navy's littoral combat ship, USS Mobile.
Released / Philippine Navy

MANILA, Philippines — Navy vessels of the United States and the Philippines conducted a joint maritime exercise on Wednesday in the West Philippine Sea on Wednesday.

Participating ships included the Philippine Navy's BRP Ramon Alcaraz, an offshore patrol vessel, and the US Navy's USS Mobile, a littoral combat ship. USS Mobile is a small vessel for near-shore operations that require stealth.

 The exercise included drills to improve communication and operations coordination between the two navies, the Philippine Navy said in a news release.

It was held in the waters west of Palawan within the Philippines' exclusive economic zone in the South China Sea.

"These joint exercises with our ally are crucial in enhancing our naval capabilities and ensuring that we can effectively collaborate to safeguard our maritime interests. The partnership between the Philippine Navy and the United States Navy continues to be a pillar of regional stability," Armed Forces of the Philippines Chief Romeo Brawner Jr. said in a statement.

The two navies often conduct joint exercises in the West Philippine Sea amid tensions with China’s maritime elements which lay claim to certain areas inside the Philippines’ EEZ.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced on Tuesday, July 30, that the US would provide $500 million (P29,327,500,000) in military funding to the Philippines to “boost security collaboration” with its treaty ally.

On the same day of Blinken’s visit, assets of the Philippine Air Force also conducted joint flights with French Air Force fighter jets.

