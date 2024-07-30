^

Headlines

Philippine, French air forces conduct joint flight drills

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
July 30, 2024 | 6:43pm
Philippine, French air forces conduct joint flight drills
This photo shows France's Rafale aircrafts alongside with the Philippine Air Force's FA-50 fighter jets.
Released / Embassy of France to the Philippines and Micronesia

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Air Force (PAF) and the French Air and Space Force conducted joint flight drills west of Zambales on Tuesday as part of the latter’s “PEGASE 24” mission in the Indo-Pacific.

The exercise included basic fighter maneuvers between the two air forces, with the PAF’s FA-50 fighters and the French multi-role fighter aircraft Rafale participating.

“Both air forces demonstrated their tactical maneuvering skills and techniques in a simulated combat scenario, showcasing their proficiency in air-to-air combat,” the PAF said in a press release.

The two air forces also conducted a joint flight on Monday to showcase the air-to-air refueling capabilities of the Rafale jets, involving an A330M transport aircraft and an A400M Airbus military transport aircraft.

This was the first time assets of the French Air Force landed on Philippine soil and conducted exercises with Philippine military assets.

The Philippines frequently conducts joint air flights and exercises with its treaty ally, the United States, over the West Philippine Sea. For example, a US F-35, one of NATO's fifth-generation fighter aircraft, participated in a bilateral exercise between the US Marines and the Philippine military on June 24 this year.

Meanwhile, France’s PEGASE 24 is an annual military mission aimed at demonstrating France’s air power projection in several countries from June 27 to August 15.

The French air assets landed at Clark Airbase in Pampanga on Saturday, July 27.

“The missions of the French armed forces are part of France’s strategy in the Indo-Pacific, which combines the upholding of international law and partnerships with countries in the region,” the French Embassy in Manila said in a press release.

On July 22, Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro announced that the Philippine government is pursuing reciprocal access agreements (RAA) with France, New Zealand and Canada, following the signing of the RAA with Japan on July 8.

These agreements aim to enhance the interoperability of the armed forces, allowing the military personnel of these like-minded countries to operate within Philippine territory and permitting Philippine military personnel to do the same in those countries.

On the same day the French and Philippine air assets held joint exercises, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced that the US would provide $500 million (P29,327,500,000) in military funding to the Philippines to “boost security collaboration” with its treaty ally.

Blinken described it as a "once-in-a-generation investment" to help modernize the Philippine armed forces and coast guard.

vuukle comment

AIR FORCE

BALIKATAN

CLARK AIRBASE

FRANCE

MILITARY

PHILIPPINES
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
SolGen: Philippines won't stop ICC from interviewing drug war suspects

SolGen: Philippines won't stop ICC from interviewing drug war suspects

By Ian Laqui | 12 hours ago
“The ICC prosecutor can do that voluntarily by himself, directly talking to these five people,” Solicitor General...
Headlines
fbtw
Solicitor General asks court to oust Guo from mayor&rsquo;s post

Solicitor General asks court to oust Guo from mayor’s post

By Daphne Galvez | 20 hours ago
The Office of the Solicitor General is seeking the removal from office of suspended Bamban, Tarlac mayor Alice Guo on the...
Headlines
fbtw
NBI launches manhunt to locate Alice Guo

NBI launches manhunt to locate Alice Guo

By Daphne Galvez | 10 hours ago
National Bureau of Investigation director Jaime Santiago said on Monday that a manhunt to locate suspended Bamban, Tarlac...
Headlines
fbtw
Habagat to bring rains across Philippines &mdash; PAGASA

Habagat to bring rains across Philippines — PAGASA

By Ian Laqui | 10 hours ago
Western portions of Luzon may experience rains on Tuesday due to the southwest monsoon, locally known as habagat, according...
Headlines
fbtw
Roque admits ties to firm that owns raided Benguet house with alleged POGO workers

Roque admits ties to firm that owns raided Benguet house with alleged POGO workers

By Jean Mangaluz | 1 day ago
Former presidential spokesperson Harry Roque denied that he owns the raided property in Tuba, Benguet where two alleged Philippine...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Sunken Philippine tanker leaking 'minimal' oil

Sunken Philippine tanker leaking 'minimal' oil

7 hours ago
A sunken tanker off Manila was leaking "minimal" oil, the Philippine Coast Guard said Monday, as a salvage company prepared...
Headlines
fbtw
Blinken, Austin hold defense talks with Philippine counterparts

Blinken, Austin hold defense talks with Philippine counterparts

By Léon Bruneau | 7 hours ago
US foreign and defense ministers met their Philippine counterparts in Manila on Tuesday, with Beijing's growing assertiveness...
Headlines
fbtw
'Carina' death toll now at 39; affected persons reach 4.8 million

'Carina' death toll now at 39; affected persons reach 4.8 million

By Jean Mangaluz | 8 hours ago
The death toll from Super Typhoon Carina and the southwest monsoon has hit 39, with the number of affected persons rising...
Headlines
fbtw
LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness

LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness

By PhilstarLIVE | 8 hours ago
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology raised on June 3 the status of Kanlaon Volcano on Negros...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with