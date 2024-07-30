Philippine, French air forces conduct joint flight drills

Released / Embassy of France to the Philippines and Micronesia

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Air Force (PAF) and the French Air and Space Force conducted joint flight drills west of Zambales on Tuesday as part of the latter’s “PEGASE 24” mission in the Indo-Pacific.

The exercise included basic fighter maneuvers between the two air forces, with the PAF’s FA-50 fighters and the French multi-role fighter aircraft Rafale participating.

“Both air forces demonstrated their tactical maneuvering skills and techniques in a simulated combat scenario, showcasing their proficiency in air-to-air combat,” the PAF said in a press release.

The two air forces also conducted a joint flight on Monday to showcase the air-to-air refueling capabilities of the Rafale jets, involving an A330M transport aircraft and an A400M Airbus military transport aircraft.

This was the first time assets of the French Air Force landed on Philippine soil and conducted exercises with Philippine military assets.

The Philippines frequently conducts joint air flights and exercises with its treaty ally, the United States, over the West Philippine Sea. For example, a US F-35, one of NATO's fifth-generation fighter aircraft, participated in a bilateral exercise between the US Marines and the Philippine military on June 24 this year.

Meanwhile, France’s PEGASE 24 is an annual military mission aimed at demonstrating France’s air power projection in several countries from June 27 to August 15.

The French air assets landed at Clark Airbase in Pampanga on Saturday, July 27.

“The missions of the French armed forces are part of France’s strategy in the Indo-Pacific, which combines the upholding of international law and partnerships with countries in the region,” the French Embassy in Manila said in a press release.

On July 22, Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro announced that the Philippine government is pursuing reciprocal access agreements (RAA) with France, New Zealand and Canada, following the signing of the RAA with Japan on July 8.

These agreements aim to enhance the interoperability of the armed forces, allowing the military personnel of these like-minded countries to operate within Philippine territory and permitting Philippine military personnel to do the same in those countries.

On the same day the French and Philippine air assets held joint exercises, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced that the US would provide $500 million (P29,327,500,000) in military funding to the Philippines to “boost security collaboration” with its treaty ally.

Blinken described it as a "once-in-a-generation investment" to help modernize the Philippine armed forces and coast guard.