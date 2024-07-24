^

‘No pets left behind’: Tips for fur parents during evacuation

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
July 24, 2024 | 5:01pm
Combination photo of pets rescued amid the onslaught of the southwest monsoon and Typhoon Carina on July 24, 2024.
MANILA, Philippines — Do not leave your pets behind if you need to evacuate, the Philippine Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) urged on Wednesday.

With the southwest monsoon and Typhoon Carina triggering widespread flooding, evacuation in some areas may be necessary. PAWS urged pet owners not to leave their animal companions behind if possible.

“We urge pet owners to be vigilant in safeguarding their animals in these trying times. Evacuation plans must include all family members, including pets. They depend entirely on us for their survival in times of disaster,” PAWS said in a Facebook post. 

Here are some of the tips that the non-government organization offered for pet owners: 

  • Prepare an evacuation plan with your pets in mind – PAWS said that it is important to have essentials prepared such as food, water, first aid kits,and medical records. However, pet owners should also know how to transport pets in times of emergency.
  • No pet crate? No problem – PAWS said that everyday items such as laundry baskets, wash basins and more can be used to transport pets.
  • When left with no choice, unchain your pets – Some relief centers may not allow animals, with limited space often being the reason. When this happens, PAWS urgesd owners to unchain their pets.

“If you absolutely cannot evacuate with them for whatever compelling reason, it is vital that you UNCAGE AND UNCHAIN THEM to give them a fighting chance,” PAWS said.

In a separate Facebook post, PAWS also urged people to give aid to street animals who do not have shelter amid the typhoon.

“Please extend a helping hand to homeless animals struggling through these challenging times. If you encounter an animal suffering in the downpour, you are their closest lifeline—it may just be a few days for you, but for them, it can mean the difference between life and death,” PAWS said. 

Deeds such as creating makeshift shelters and providing them with food and water will already help them, PAWS said.

