Supreme Court asked to junk Quiboloy’s plea vs Senate arrest order

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
July 18, 2024 | 4:56pm
Supreme Court asked to junk Quiboloy's plea vs Senate arrest order
Apollo Quiboloy, head of "the Kingdom of Jesus Christ," a non-Catholic religious group and spiritual adviser of president-elect Rodrigo Duterte, speaks during a press conference in Davao City in southern island of Mindanao on May 23, 2016.
MANILA, Philippines — The Senate, through the Office of the Solicitor General (OSG), has asked the Supreme Court to dismiss the petition filed by fugitive doomsday preacher Apollo Quiboloy.

Quiboloy is challenging the contempt, arrest and detention order issued against him by the Senate on March 19. He also claimed that the Senate would violate his constitutional right against self-incrimination.

In a 45-page comment dated July 8, the OSG argued that Quiboloy's claim is "mere speculation" and "misplaced." The Senate maintains that if Quiboloy had attended the hearings as expected of all citizens, he would not be in this situation.

The OSG stated, "Petitioner seeks to carve out an exception for himself. Armed with only a speculative and misguided claim, he has the temerity to seek judicial succor even as he is openly and obstinately defying the authority of not one but two great branches of government."

The OSG also noted that the right against self-incrimination may only be invoked by an accused during a criminal proceeding. A Senate inquiry, which Quiboloy was asked to attend, is not a criminal proceeding.

In January, the Senate invited Quiboloy to attend a committee hearing on alleged abuses committed by him and his church, the Kingdom of Jesus Christ. Quiboloy did not attend any hearings and instead sent his lawyer. This led the Senate to cite him in contempt and issue an arrest order on March 19.

Aside from the Senate's arrest order, Quiboloy faces charges in different courts:

  • The Supreme Court recently granted the Department of Justice's request to transfer child and sexual abuse cases against Quiboloy to the Quezon City Regional Trial Court. The Davao City RTC had first issued an arrest warrant on April 3.
     
  • One of Quiboloy's co-accused, Pauline Canada, was apprehended on July 11 in her home in Davao del Sur.
     
  • A non-bailable qualified human trafficking case is lodged against Quiboloy and his co-accused before the Pasig City court, which issued an arrest warrant on April 11.

