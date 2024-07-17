^

Bicam approves reconciled Philippine Maritime Zones Act

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
July 17, 2024 | 3:32pm
Bicam approves reconciled Philippine Maritime Zones Act
Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian, Pangasinan 3rd District Rep. Maria Rachel Arenas, Sen. Francis Tolentino, Negros Occidental 3rd District Rep. Francisco Benitez, and Rizal 2nd District Rep. Emigdio Tanjuatco III and Sen. Aquilino Pimentel III pose with the approved, reconciled version of the proposed Philippine Maritime Zones Act
Facebook / Senate of the Philippines

MANILA, Philippines — The bicameral conference committee on Wednesday has given its final nod to the proposed Philippine Maritime Zones Act, reconciling differing provisions from the House of Representatives and the Senate.

The proposed measure would define the country’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ) and other maritime territories within Philippine jurisdiction.

“The bicameral conference committee approved the reconciled version of the proposed Philippine Maritime Zones Act on Wednesday, July 17, 2024,” said a post from the Facebook page of the Senate of the Philippines.

The bicam discussed the different provisions of the proposed law, known as House Bill No. 7819 in the Lower Chamber and Senate Bill No. 2492 in the Upper Chamber. 

Both versions of the bill upheld the 2016 ruling of the Permanent Court of Arbitration, which nullified China’s claims in the West Philippine Sea.

Other territories defined in the bill include internal waters, archipelagic waters, territorial seas, contiguous zones, continental shelves and more. 

Representing the Upper Chamber were Chairperson of the Special Committee on Philippine Maritime and Admiralty Zones Sen. Francis Tolentino, Senate Minority Leader Aquilino Pimentel III, and Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian.

Meanwhile, the House was represented by Pangasinan 3rd District Rep. Maria Rachel Arenas, Negros Occidental 3rd District Rep. Francisco Benitez, and Rizal 2nd District Rep. Emigdio Tanjuatco III.

This approval comes amid increased tensions between Manila and Beijing, following a recent altercation where a Filipino crewman’s thumb was severed during a clash between the Philippine Navy and Chinese Coast Guard.

EEZ

HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

SENATE
