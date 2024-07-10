^

Pinoys among those with highest ‘positive experiences’ – Gallup poll

Janvic Mateo - The Philippine Star
July 10, 2024 | 12:00am
Pinoys among those with highest 'positive experiences' – Gallup poll
Employees of a mall in Marikina City hold Philippine flaglets during a flag ceremony as they mark National Flag Day on May 28, 2024.
The STAR / Miguel De Guzman

MANILA, Philippines — Despite a fraction of the population experiencing negative emotions, Filipinos continue to have the highest “positive experiences” in the world last year, according to a recent report by American analytics firm Gallup.

The 2024 Gallup Global Emotions report found that 82 percent of Filipino respondents experienced “positive emotions” a day before the poll was conducted.

Although down from 85 percent in 2023, which covered experiences in 2022, the Philippines was still among the top 10 countries with the highest positive emotions.

Paraguay and Panama topped the list with 86 percent, followed by Guatemala with 85 percent, Mexico and Indonesia with 84 percent, El Salvador and Costa Rica with 83 percent and Malaysia, Senegal, Philippines and Thailand with 82 percent.

Countries with the lowest positive experiences were Afghanistan at 38 percent, followed by Northern Cyprus, 46 percent; Turkey, 47 percent; Lebanon, 51 percent; Yemen, 53 percent; Lithuania, 54 percent; Nepal, Ethiopia and Egypt at 55 percent and Ukraine, Sierra Leone and Bangladesh at 56 percent.

The latest report is based on almost 146,000 interviews of respondents aged 15 and above in 142 countries and areas in 2023.

In terms of negative emotions, more than half or 53 percent of Filipino respondents said they felt stressed the day before, followed by worry and sadness at 34 percent, anger at 29 percent and pain at 24 percent.

Gallup said the negative experience index worldwide declined for the first time since 2014.

