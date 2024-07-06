Marcos congratulates new British PM Keir Starmer, hopes for stronger ties

Left photo shows Britain's incoming Prime Minister Keir Starmer and leader of the Labour Party while addressing the nation after his general election victory, outside 10 Downing Street in London on July 5, 2024, a day after Britain held a general election. Right photo shows Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. while delivering remarks during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Leaders' Week in San Francisco, California, on Nov. 16, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. extended his congratulations to the new British Prime Minister, Keir Starmer, on the center-left Labour party's landslide victory in the general election.

"On behalf of the Philippines, I extend my warmest congratulations to the Labour Party and Keir Starmer," Marcos said in a post on X on Saturday.

Marcos said he is looking forward to strengthening relations between the Philippines and the United Kingdom following the UK parliamentary elections held on July 4.

"We wish the new government success and look forward to further strengthening our deep and longstanding ties," the Philippine leader said.

Labour, led by new Prime Minister Keir Starmer ended 14 years of Conservative rule.

According to a statement released by the Presidential Communications Office on Saturday, diplomatic relations between the Philippines and the UK were established on July 4, 1946.

In 2021, both nations committed to enhancing bilateral cooperation through the UK-Philippines Enhanced Partnership, which focused on closer collaboration in trade, investment, technology, security and defense. — with reports from Agence France-Presse