Zelensky says Ukraine to open embassy in Philippines

Philstar.com
June 3, 2024 | 12:28pm
Zelensky says Ukraine to open embassy in Philippines
Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks during a meeting with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. at Malacañan on June 3, 2024.
Presidential Communications Office

MANILA, Philippines — Ukraine will open an embassy in the Philippines this year, its President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a meeting with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., in a bid to strengthen the ties between the two nations. 

“I am very happy that this year we will open an embassy in Manila,” Zelensky said.

During his short meeting with Marcos, Zelensky also expressed gratitude for the Philippines’ support of Ukraine. 

Marcos said Kyiv’s move to open an embassy in Manila was “very good news because we would very much like to continue to help, in any way.”

“So, we will continue to do all that we can to promote peace and to bring an end to the fighting and to come to a political resolution for your country,” Marcos said. 

“I think everybody fully understands that it is easier said than done and it will be a difficult road to find our way back to the situation that is morally acceptable not only to Ukraine, but to the rest of the world,” he added. 

Kyiv has an honorary consulate in Manila, under the jurisdiction of the Embassy of Ukraine in Malaysia. 

The diplomatic ties between the Philippines and Ukraine span 32 years, having been formally established in April 1992. 

In 2022, Ukraine was the Philippines' 90th trading partner, 119th export market, and 76th import source. 

The eastern European country once served as a second home to nearly 200 Filipinos. However, due to the ongoing war, that number has declined to around 25, mostly Filipinos married to Ukrainians. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

FERDINAND MARCOS JR.

UKRAINE

VOLODYMYR ZELENSKY
