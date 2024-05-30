Filipinos in riot-hit New Caledonia urged to stay cautious

French gendarmes stand guard near independantists at the entrance of the Riviere Salee disctrict, in Noumea, France's Pacific territory of New Caledonia, on May 29, 2024. Riots sparked by a constitutional reform project broke out on May 13. France has lifted a state of emergency across the territory after two weeks of unrest in which seven people died and hundreds were injured

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) on Thursday raised the alert level for New Caledonia to 2 following recent unrest in the French Pacific territory.

Alert level 2, which indicates restriction phase, is issued if there are threats to the life, security and property of Filipinos arising from internal disturbance.

Around 200 Filipinos and Filipinos by descent are currently living in New Caledonia, which faced intense rioting sparked by a constitutional reform project. The latest civil unrest killed seven people and injured hundreds.

“Filipinos living in New Caledonia are advised to remain vigilant, avoid public places, and restrict non-essential movement,” the DFA said in an advisory.

It also urged Filipinos to monitor and follow guidelines set by local authorities.

Filipinos there can contact the Philippine Consulate General in Sydney for concerns: [email protected] and/or +61 481 728 027.

The development came after France lifted a state of emergency in its Pacific territory of New Caledonia. It, however, maintained a curfew and sent hundreds of paramilitary reinforcements.

New Caledonia has been ruled from Paris since the 1800s, but many indigenous Kanaks resent France's power over their islands and want fuller autonomy or independence.

France proposes granting voting rights to long-term residents, sparking concerns among Kanaks about a dilution of their influence. — Gaea Katreena Cabico with report from Agence France-Presse