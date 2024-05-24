List of House lawmakers who voted for or against absolute divorce

MANILA, Philippines — In a slim 131-109-20 vote, the House of Representatives on Wednesday approved on final reading a measure that introduces absolute divorce in the country as an alternative mode of dissolving irreparably broken or dysfunctional marriages — the second time that the lower chamber has passed the controversial measure.

House Bill 9349 gives Filipino spouses a fourth mode of separation on top of the three methods allowed under the country's Family Code: legal separation, annulment of marriage, and declaration of nullity of marriage.

The morning after the bill's passage, House Secretary General Reginald Velasco made a correction and said the affirmative votes were 131 in total, and not 126 as reported.

The correction came amid concerns raised online by former Senate President Tito Sotto that the numbers show that the bill did not clinch enough votes to be passed on final reading, which Rep. Edcel Lagman (Albay, 1st District) said was a wrong interpretation of the vote count.

Lagman said that even if the number of "yes" votes were only 126, the tally shows the affirmative votes outnumbered the negative votes, and abstentions are not included in the count. "The yes votes beat the no votes. It’s as simple as that,” the lawmaker said.

Here is a searchable list of the lawmakers who voted for and against House Bill 9349, along with those who abstained, according to a list posted on the website of the House of Representatives. Lawmakers not on the list were not present for the voting.