^

Headlines

12 areas under Signal No. 1 as 'Aghon' keeps strength

Kristine Daguno-Bersamina - Philstar.com
May 24, 2024 | 1:15pm
12 areas under Signal No. 1 as 'Aghon' keeps strength
Satellite image of Tropical Depression Aghon as of 10:40 a.m. of May 24, 2024.
PAGASA

MANILA, Philippines — Twelve areas in Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao have been placed under Signal No. 1 on Friday morning due to Tropical Depression Aghon. 

State weather bureau PAGASA hoisted Signal No. 1 over the following areas:

Luzon

  • Sorsogon
  • Albay (Manito, Legazpi City, City of Tabaco, Rapu-Rapu, Santo Domingo, Malilipot, Bacacay, Malinao, Tiwi)
  • Catanduanes
  • Camarines Sur (Caramoan, Garchitorena, Presentacion, Sagñay, San Jose, Lagonoy, Tigaon)

Visayas

  • Eastern Samar
  • Samar
  • Northern Samar
  • Leyte (Babatngon, Tacloban City, Palo, Tanauan, Tolosa, Dulag, Mayorga, Macarthur, Abuyog, Javier)
  • Southern Leyte (Silago, Hinunangan, Hinundayan, Anahawan, San Juan, Liloan, Saint Bernard, San Ricardo, Pintuyan, San Francisco)

Mindanao

  • Dinagat Islands
  • Surigao del Norte including Siargao - Bucas Grande Group 
  • Surigao del Sur (Carrascal, Cantilan, Madrid, Carmen, Lanuza, Cortes, City of Tandag)

Residents of these areas may expect winds of 30 to 60 kilometers per hour or intermittent rains within 36 hours.

"Aghon"—the first tropical cyclone to enter the Philippine area of responsibility—was last seen 605 km east of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur, as of 10 a.m. Friday.

It has winds of 45 kilometers per hour and gusts of up to 55 kph.

Heavy rainfall outlook

Aghon is expected to bring significant rainfall and strong winds to parts of the Eastern Visayas and Bicol Region over the coming days.

From Friday until Saturday noon:

  • 100-200 mm: Eastern Samar, Southern Leyte, Surigao del Norte, Dinagat Islands
  • 50-100 mm: Surigao del Sur, rest of Eastern Visayas, Albay, Sorsogon, Masbate (including Ticao and Burias Islands), Catanduanes, eastern portion of Camarines Sur

From Saturday noon to Sunday noon:

  • 100-200 mm: Northern Samar, Albay, Sorsogon, Masbate (including Ticao and Burias Islands), Catanduanes, Camarines Sur
  • 50-100 mm: Camarines Norte, rest of Eastern Visayas, southern portion of Quezon (including Polillo Islands)

From Sunday noon to Monday noon:

  • 50-100 mm: Catanduanes, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur

"Forecast rainfall are generally higher in elevated or mountainous areas. Under these conditions, flooding and rain-induced landslides are possible especially in areas that are highly or very highly susceptible to these hazards as identified in hazard maps and in localities that experienced considerable amounts of rainfall for the past several days," PAGASA said.

Hazards affecting coastal waters

Tropical Depression AGHON is expected to cause moderate to rough seas (1.5 to 3.0 meters) along the northern and eastern seaboards of Eastern Visayas and the eastern seaboard of the Caraga Region.

Mariners operating motor bancas and similarly-sized vessels are advised to take precautionary measures and avoid navigating these waters if possible, especially if inexperienced or operating ill-equipped vessels.

Track and intensity outlook

Aghon is expected to move generally west northwestward or northwestward from Friday until Saturday while slowly intensifying.

"On the track forecast, Aghon is forecast to make a close approach or make landfall in the vicinity of Eastern Visayas tomorrow morning as a tropical storm," the state weather bureau said.

PAGASA said an earlier landfall over Eastern Visayas and a direct passage near the Bicol Region are possible given the trend of a westward shift in Aghon's track and the forecast probability cone.

Forecast position

  • May 24, 2024 08:00 p.m.: 220 km east of Surigao City, Surigao del Norte
  • May 25, 2024 08:00 a.m.: 65 km east northeast of Guiuan, Eastern Samar
  • May 25, 2024 08:00 p.m.: 65 km east northeast of Virac, Catanduanes
  • May 26, 2024 08:00 a.m.: 170 km northeast of Daet, Camarines Norte
  • May 26, 2024 08:00 p.m.: 230 km east of Casiguran, Aurora
  • May 27, 2024 08:00 a.m.: 335 km east of Tuguegarao City, Cagayan
  • May 28, 2024 08:00 a.m.: 705 km east northeast of Itbayat, Batanes
  • May 29, 2024 08:00 a.m.: 1,670 km northeast of extreme Northern Luzon (outside PAR)

vuukle comment

AGHON

TROPICAL DEPRESSION
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
&lsquo;I was replaced because I was not following instructions&rsquo;

‘I was replaced because I was not following instructions’

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 3 days ago
While he may not have crossed the “powers that lead,” his not following instructions eventually did him in, a...
Headlines
fbtw
First black Fil-Am to represent Philippines in Miss Universe

First black Fil-Am to represent Philippines in Miss Universe

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 15 hours ago
A black Filipino-American model from Bulacan won this year’s Miss Universe Philippines.
Headlines
fbtw
Zubiri bloc may join Senate minority

Zubiri bloc may join Senate minority

By Janvic Mateo | 15 hours ago
The “Solid 7” group of former Senate chief Juan Miguel Zubiri is thinking of creating a more formidable minority...
Headlines
fbtw
Guo has 16 vehicles registered in her name

Guo has 16 vehicles registered in her name

By Romina Cabrera | 15 hours ago
Mayor Alice Guo of Bamban, Tarlac has at least 16 vehicles based on documents, a Senate hearing has disclosed.
Headlines
fbtw
PSA flags irregularities in Bamban Mayor Alice Guo's birth certificate

PSA flags irregularities in Bamban Mayor Alice Guo's birth certificate

1 day ago
Based on their fact-finding investigation, PSA Assistant National Statistician Marizza Grande said Guo's mother, Amelia Leal,...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Senate ratifies bill making agricultural smuggling non-bailable

Senate ratifies bill making agricultural smuggling non-bailable

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 15 hours ago
The Senate has ratified the bicameral conference version of the bill that seeks to make agricultural smuggling a non-bailable...
Headlines
fbtw
NEDA, Queen Maxima partner to promote inclusive finance

NEDA, Queen Maxima partner to promote inclusive finance

By Louella Desiderio | 15 hours ago
Queen Maxima of the Netherlands and the National Economic and Development Authority are collaborating to promote financial...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;New wave of COVID-19 cases just ordinary spike&rsquo;

‘New wave of COVID-19 cases just ordinary spike’

By Rhodina Villanueva | 15 hours ago
There is no need to panic over the new wave of COVID-19 infection as this is just a normal increase in cases, infectious disease...
Headlines
fbtw
DepEd asks LGUs: Stop using schools as evacuation centers

DepEd asks LGUs: Stop using schools as evacuation centers

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 15 hours ago
To prevent prolonged on-site class disruptions during the rainy season, the Department of Education yesterday said it has...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos distributes aid to El Ni&ntilde;o-hit farmers in southc

Marcos distributes aid to El Niño-hit farmers in southc

By Alexis Romero | 15 hours ago
President Marcos was in Tawi-Tawi and Maguindanao del Sur yesterday to distribute aid to farmers and fisherfolk as part of...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with