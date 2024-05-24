Marcos accepts credentials of 8 non-resident ambassadors

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. leads the distribution of presidential assistance to farmers, fisherfolk, and families at Barangay Tubig-Mampallam in Municipality of Bongao, Tawi-Tawi on May 23, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — President Marcos has received the credentials of eight new non-resident ambassadors, expressing hope that the Philippines would forge closer ties with their countries.

The envoys who presented their credentials in Malacañang last Wednesday were Ibrahim Bileh Doualeh of Djibouti, Jagdishwar Goburdhun of Mauritius, Farhod Arziev of Uzbekistan, Hassan Abdelsalam Omer of Sudan, Gotsileene Morake of Botswana, Mait Martinson of Estonia, Morecome Mumba of Zambia and Abdelhafid Bounour of Algeria.

As he received the credentials of Djibouti’s ambassador, Marcos thanked the country’s government for helping Filipino seafarers whose vessel was hit by an anti-ship missile in the Gulf of Aden.

“Thanks for all (the) help that you have given (to the) Filipino seafarers in times of great need. And we hope to continue this relationship. And (I hope) the amity between our two countries will grow and [bring us closer],” Marcos told Doualeh.

Marcos also welcomed the envoy of Mauritius and expressed hope that their countries would explore ways to boost their ties.

“I officially welcome you as the ambassador of the Republic of Mauritius to the Philippines and I hope that [during the] time that you are here we can find ways to explore partnerships,” he said.?Goburdhun told Marcos he was looking at a special collaboration with the Philippines in the fields of health and agriculture to fight diseases and enhance agricultural production.

Meanwhile, Arziev, Uzbekistan’s ambassador, vowed to foster strong ties between his country and the Philippines and highlighted the importance of enhancing foreign relations.

Marcos also sought a closer bilateral relationship with Sudan when he welcomed the ambassador of the African country.

“I hope your time as Ambassador to the Philippines will be a time where we can begin a closer relationship. I look forward to that day and I think there are many possibilities,” the Chief Executive told Omer.

Morake, Botswana’s envoy, conveyed his warm regards to Marcos and expressed his commitment to foster strong bilateral relations.

Welcoming the Estonian ambassador, Marcos expressed his desire to continue discussions on security issues with the European country.

“We welcome you as ambassador to the Philippines as I’m sure that your President has begun very important talks in terms of some of the security issues that both our countries are happy to address. I hope that we can continue with that discussion,” Marcos told Martinson.

The Estonian envoy described his country’s relationship as a “positive renaissance,” wherein the two nations could combine their complementary experiences in different fields like digital development and cybersecurity.

“If we really manage to get the best and to raise it for our world. If we really manage to get the best and to raise it for our wealth benefits. And I’m glad I’m here with a wonderful honor and console who is making sure that we have a positive outcome in our relations,” Martinson said.

Mumba, the ambassador of Zambia, also presented his credentials, formally beginning his diplomatic duties to the Philippines.

Bounour, the envoy of Algeria, promised to support efforts to strengthen bilateral ties and highlighted the importance of cooperation to achieve progress and prosperity.

Enhancing Japan-Philippines defense cooperation

Meanwhile, Japan’s top diplomat in the Philippines vowed to continue enhancing security and defense cooperation with the Philippines, US and Australia amid increasing geopolitical uncertainties.

During a courtesy call on Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. on Wednesday, Ambassador Kazuya Endo said he welcomed the demonstration of unity among like-minded countries through the Maritime Cooperative Activity in April and Defense Ministerial Meeting between Japan, Philippines, US and Australia in May.

Teodoro welcomed Endo and expressed his appreciation for Japan’s support to the Philippines through the Official Security Assistance. They concurred to continue close coordination to reach an early conclusion of the Reciprocal Access Agreement. – Pia Lee-Brago