LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness

This handout photo taken and released on June 5, 2024 by the Office of the Protected Area Superintendent of Mount Kanlaon Natural Park shows residents wading through lahar from the eruption of Mount Kanlaon volcano along a road in Biaknabato village in La Castellana municipality, Negros Occidental province.

Handout / Office of the Protected Area Superintendent of Mount Kanlaon Natural Park / AFP

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology raised on June 3 the status of Kanlaon Volcano on Negros Island to Alert Level 2 due to "increasing unrest."

According to state seismologists, the shallow magmatic activity is causing unrest, which could lead to more explosive eruptions or a hazardous magmatic eruption.

Here are the latest updates on the volcano's activity and related events. (Can't view the updates below? Click here.)