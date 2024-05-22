^

Headlines

Marcos approves return to old school calendar; SY 2024-2025 to end April 15

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
May 22, 2024 | 11:07am
Marcos approves return to old school calendar; SY 2024-2025 to end April 15
Students use a cardboard to protect themselves from the sun during a hot day in Manila on April 2, 2024. More than a hundred schools in the Philippine capital shut their classrooms on April 2, as the tropical heat hit "danger" levels, education officials said.
AFP / Jam Sta Rosa

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Tuesday approved a proposal to end School Year 2024-2025 on April 15 — a schedule that allows for basic education schools to gradually revert to the old calendar without holding Saturday classes to meet the required number of school days.

The approved proposal retains the July 29 start of classes and pushes back the end of classes about a month earlier than originally planned by the Department of Education (DepEd) as stated in Order No. 003, s. 2024.  

This will start the country's gradual return to the old June-March school calendar, the Presidential Communications Office (PCO) said in a press release on Tuesday. 

More details to follow. Refresh this page for updates.

