Walang Pasok: Class suspensions for April 24 due to hot weather

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
April 24, 2024 | 8:29am
Additional electric fans have been set up inside a classroom of the Rafael Palma Elementary School in Manila yesterday to keep students cool in the hot weather.
Edd Gumban

MANILA, Philippines — Some local government units (LGUs) announced suspension of in-person classes on Wednesday due to the threat of scorching heat.

The following LGUs have canceled face-to-face classes:

  • Manila: No in-person classes in all levels, public and private.
  • Pasay City: No in-person classes in all levels, public and private.
  • Taysan, Batangas: No in-person classes in all levels, public and private.
  • San Fernando, Pampanga:  No in-person classes in all levels, public.
  • Angeles, Pampanga:  No in-person classes in all levels, public.
  • Dipolog, Zamboanga del Norte: No in-person classes in elementary to senior high school, public.
  • Oriental Mindoro: No in-person classes in pre-school to senior high school, public and private.
  • General Trias, Cavite: No in-person classes in kinder to senior high school, public and private.

In the latest heat index bulletin of state-weather bureau PAGASA, it said that 30 areas in the country will be under the “danger” classification, with temperatures ranging from 42 degrees Celsius to 46°C.

