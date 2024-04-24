Walang Pasok: Class suspensions for April 24 due to hot weather
April 24, 2024 | 8:29am
MANILA, Philippines — Some local government units (LGUs) announced suspension of in-person classes on Wednesday due to the threat of scorching heat.
The following LGUs have canceled face-to-face classes:
- Manila: No in-person classes in all levels, public and private.
- Pasay City: No in-person classes in all levels, public and private.
- Taysan, Batangas: No in-person classes in all levels, public and private.
- San Fernando, Pampanga: No in-person classes in all levels, public.
- Angeles, Pampanga: No in-person classes in all levels, public.
- Dipolog, Zamboanga del Norte: No in-person classes in elementary to senior high school, public.
- Oriental Mindoro: No in-person classes in pre-school to senior high school, public and private.
- General Trias, Cavite: No in-person classes in kinder to senior high school, public and private.
In the latest heat index bulletin of state-weather bureau PAGASA, it said that 30 areas in the country will be under the “danger” classification, with temperatures ranging from 42 degrees Celsius to 46°C.
