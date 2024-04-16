^

Headlines

24 areas under ‘danger’ heat classification — PAGASA

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
April 16, 2024 | 9:20am
24 areas under â��dangerâ�� heat classification â�� PAGASA
Children ride on a swimming floatie along Norzagaray River in Bulacan on April 6, 2024. The months of March, April and May are typically the hottest and driest in the archipelago nation, but conditions this year have been exacerbated by the El Nino weather phenomenon.
AFP / Jam Sta Rosa

MANILA, Philippines — Twenty-four areas in the Philippines are expected to experience scorching temperatures of up to 46 °Celsius (°C) on Tuesday, state weather bureau PAGASA reported.

According to the latest heat index bulletin from the weather agency, 24 areas are forecasted to fall into the "danger" classification due to temperatures ranging from 42°C to 46°C.

Dagupan City in Pangasinan may experience a heat index as high as 46°C.

On Monday, PAGASA said that Pangasinan’s temperature hit 47°C.

The following areas are expected to experience a "danger" classification heat index:

  • Dagupan City, Pangasinan - 46°C
  • NAIA Pasay City, Metro Manila - 42°C
  • Laoag City, Ilocos Norte - 42°C
  • Tugegarao City, Cagayan - 42°C
  • ISU Echague, Isabela - 42°C
  • Clark Airport (DMIA), Pampanga - 42°C
  • CLSU Muñoz, Nueva Ecija - 42°C
  • Baler (Radar), Aurora - 42°C
  • Casiguran, Aurora - 42°C
  • Sangley Point, Cavite - 42°C
  • Ambulong, Tanauan Batangas - 42°C
  • Coron, Palawan - 42°C
  • San Jose, Occidental Mindoro - 42°C
  • Puerto Princesa City, Palawan - 42°C
  • Virac (Synop), Catanduanes - 42°C
  • Masbate City, Masbate - 42°C
  • CBSUA-Pili, Camarines Sur - 42°C
  • Catarman, Northern Samar - 42°C
  • Dumangas, Iloilo - 42°C
  • lloilo City, Iloilo - 43°C
  • Roxas City, Capiz - 43°C
  • Zamboanga City, Zamboanga Del Sur - 43°C
  • Aborlan, Palawan - 43°C
  • Aparri, Cagayan - 43°C

Meanwhile, most parts of the country are under the “extreme caution” classification, with temperatures ranging from 33°C to 41°C.

The heat index, also referred to as the apparent temperature, factors in both relative humidity and the actual air temperature, providing a measure of how hot it feels.

PAGASA has issued a warning under the "danger" classification as temperatures soar between 42°C to 51°C. 

It warned that individuals are at risk of heat-related ailments such as heat cramps or heat exhaustion under the scorching heat. 

To avoid potential complications from the extreme heat, the state weather bureau advised the public to limit outdoor activities, stay hydrated, and schedule daily activities during cooler times later in the day.

vuukle comment

EL NINO

HEAT

HEAT INDEX
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
PAGASA: Danger heat index in 13 areas today

PAGASA: Danger heat index in 13 areas today

By Bella Cariaso | 10 hours ago
At least 13 areas in the Philippines could experience a “danger” heat index of 44 degrees Celsius today amid the...
Headlines
fbtw
PAGASA: Heat index in 13 areas to reach &lsquo;dangerous&rsquo; classification

PAGASA: Heat index in 13 areas to reach ‘dangerous’ classification

By Ian Laqui | 22 hours ago
The weather agency's latest heat index bulletin said the 13 areas will be under the “danger” classification, with...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos-Duterte word war rages

Marcos-Duterte word war rages

By Diana Lhyd Suelto | 10 hours ago
The word war between President Marcos and his predecessor Rodrigo Duterte continues, with the Chief Executive taking a jab...
Headlines
fbtw
Brace for dangerous heat in 9 areas today &ndash; Pagasa

Brace for dangerous heat in 9 areas today – Pagasa

By Bella Cariaso | 1 day ago
“Danger” heat index is expected in nine areas today amid the ongoing El Niño and dry season, according...
Headlines
fbtw
PNP mulls holding Alvarez liable for sedition

PNP mulls holding Alvarez liable for sedition

By Emmanuel Tupas | 10 hours ago
The Philippine National Police is studying if Davao del Norte 1st District Rep. Pantaleon Alvarez can be held liable...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Government downplays PUJ strike; groups claim success

Government downplays PUJ strike; groups claim success

By Bella Cariaso | 10 hours ago
Striking transport groups claimed that they paralyzed 80 percent of Metro Manila’s public transportation routes yesterday,...
Headlines
fbtw
P0.95 diesel price hike; P0.40 for gas

P0.95 diesel price hike; P0.40 for gas

By Patrick Miguel | 10 hours ago
In separate advisories, oil companies increased pump prices again by P0.40 per liter for gasoline, P0.95 for diesel and P0.85...
Headlines
fbtw
Singapore PM stepping down, deputy taking over May 15

Singapore PM stepping down, deputy taking over May 15

10 hours ago
Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will step down next month and his deputy Lawrence Wong will take over, the second...
Headlines
fbtw
Israel wants Iran sanctioned as world warns vs escalation

Israel wants Iran sanctioned as world warns vs escalation

10 hours ago
World powers urged restraint on April 14 for fear that Iran’s unprecedented missile and drone strikes on Israel could...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with