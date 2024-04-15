^

Skyway 'safe', being assessed after 'sinkhole' appearance

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
April 15, 2024 | 5:10pm
This photo shows a picture of the "sinkhole" formed at Sales Road in Pasay City.
MMDA/Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) on Monday said that authorities are checking if the “sinkhole” that appeared on Sales Road in Pasay City affected the integrity of the Skyway. 

This has been said by MMDA chairperson Romando Artes in a press conference on Monday afternoon. 

“‘Yan naman po ay pinagtutulong-tulungan, hindi lamang po ng Maynilad at yung service provider po na tumitingin sa tubo ng tubig nila nangagagaling ang tubig. Ganun rin po yung Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) at yung Skyway,” the MMDA chief said. 

(That is being collaborated on, not just by Maynilad and the service provider who is inspecting their water pipes where the water is coming from. The DPWH and Skyway are also involved.)

“Kung makikita natin sa pictures, maraming poste ng Skyway ang nandyan so kailangan din pong tignan kung naapektuhan 'yung integrity nitong mga poste po ng Skyway,” he added.

(If we look at the pictures, there are many Skyway posts there so we also need to see if the integrity of these Skyway posts has been affected.)

Authorities found a deep hole on Sales Road near Villamor Air Base in Pasay City on Sunday. 

Initially, small cracks were noticed at 6 a.m., which rapidly expanded into a three-meter-wide crater that was 10 feet deep.

“Sa ngayon naman po, safe naman po 'yung mga Skyways natin. 'Yun lamang po, kanila pong i-a-assess ito during the day kung ano o 'yung epekto ng sinkhole na ito at ano ang extent ng damage,” Artes said. 

(For now, our Skyways are safe. However, they will assess it during the day to determine the effects of this sinkhole and the extent of the damage.)

Maynilad informed residents of five barangays near Sales Road to anticipate delays or interruptions in water supply until 10 p.m. on Sunday as repair work is carried out on the affected water lines.

Following the appearance of the “sinkhole”, the affected lanes were closed to road users.

To resolve this, the MMDA said that it had implemented a counterflow or a temporary reversal of the direction of traffic flow in one or more lanes.

