4 Filipinos among crew of ship seized by Iran — DMW

This image grab taken from a UGC video posted on social media on April 13, 2024 shows Iran's Revolutionary Guards rappelling down onto a container ship named, MSC Aries, near the Strait of Hormuz. Iran's Revolutionary Guards on Saturday seized a container ship "related to the Zionist regime (Israel) in the Gulf," state media reported, as tensions soar in the region.

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) confirmed on Sunday that four Filipino seafarers were on board an Israeli-linked container ship seized by Iran's Revolutionary Guards.

Iranian authorities seized the Portuguese-flagged MSC Aries on Saturday morning near the Strait of Hormuz, which connects the Persian Gulf with the Indian Ocean, as tensions in the region escalate.

"Upon the directive of the president, we are in touch with the families of our dear seafarers and have assured them of full government support and assistance," DMW said.

The agency added it is coordinating with the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA), the seafarers' manning agency, ship manager, and operator "to ensure the safety and well-being as well as work on the release of our dear seafarers."

Iran's state media reported the MSC Aries is "related to the Zionist regime (Israel)."

Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels have carried out dozens of missile and drone attacks against ships in the Red Sea. A missile attack in March killed three seafarers, including two Filipinos.

In November, Houthi seized an Israel-linked cargo vessel, the Galaxy Leader. The crew, including 17 Filipino seafarers, are still being held.

The Philippines is a major source of seafarers for the global maritime sector, comprising 25% of 1.5 million sea-based workers worldwide,

Iran launched more than 200 drones and missiles on Israel in an unprecedented attack late Saturday. This assault comes against the backdrop of the six-month war in Gaza.

Iran had repeatedly threatened to strike Israel in retaliation for a deadly April 1 air strike on its consulate in Syria. — Gaea Katreena Cabico with report from Agence France-Presse