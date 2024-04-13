^

Headlines

Pump prices up again next week

Patrick Miguel - The Philippine Star
April 13, 2024 | 11:00am
Pump prices up again next week
DOE Oil Industry Management Bureau assistant director Rodela Romero said prices will increase by P0.80 to P1 per liter for diesel and P0.85 to P1 per liter for kerosene. 
Michael Varcas / File

MANILA, Philippines — Prices of fuel products may increase again next week, according to the Department of Energy. 

DOE Oil Industry Management Bureau assistant director Rodela Romero said prices will increase by P0.80 to P1 per liter for diesel and P0.85 to P1 per liter for kerosene. 

The best scenario is that gasoline prices may not change, but may also increase by P0.20 per liter, according to Romero. 

She cited geopolitical movements as main drivers of the price hike, particularly in the Gaza Strip. The assistant director also cited the killing of three sons of a Hamas leader. 

Reports indicate that three sons of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh were killed in an Israeli airstrike in Gaza last Wednesday, where the car they were in was bombed. 

“(But) inventory buildup of crude and fuels in the US tempered the oil price increase,” Romero said. 

Last Tuesday, oil firms raised pump prices by P1.10 per liter for gasoline, P1.55 for diesel and P1.40 for kerosene.

vuukle comment

FUEL
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Duterte on deal with China: As is, where is

Duterte on deal with China: As is, where is

By Diana Lhyd Suelto | 3 hours ago
After President Marcos said he was “horrified” by a secret deal on the West Philippine Sea (WPS), former president...
Headlines
fbtw
Why would the US defend the Philippines?

Why would the US defend the Philippines?

By Pam Castro | 21 hours ago
We look at the deepening of defense ties between the Philippines and the United States, and why Washington could go to war...
Headlines
fbtw
Beijing slams US-Japan-Philippines summit, says South China Sea actions 'lawful'

Beijing slams US-Japan-Philippines summit, says South China Sea actions 'lawful'

20 hours ago
Beijing criticized the United States, Japan and the Philippines and defended its actions in the South China Sea as "lawful"...
Headlines
fbtw
China unfazed by Philippines-US Mutual Defense Treaty

China unfazed by Philippines-US Mutual Defense Treaty

By Michael Punongbayan | 12 hours ago
The Mutual Defense Treaty between the Philippines and the United States will not affect China’s position on the South...
Headlines
fbtw
DepEd orders distance learning on April 15, 16

DepEd orders distance learning on April 15, 16

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 12 hours ago
The Department of Education has ordered the implementation of distance learning or asynchronous classes for all 47,678 public...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Partnership forged for development of Luzon Economic Corridor

Partnership forged for development of Luzon Economic Corridor

By Alexis Romero | 4 hours ago
The Philippines, the US and Japan vowed to cooperate on an “economic corridor” in Luzon during their first-ever...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines, US, Japan hit sea,economic coercion

Philippines, US, Japan hit sea,economic coercion

By Alexis Romero | 4 hours ago
The Philippines, Japan and the US yesterday displayed solidarity against China’s “aggressive,” “dangerous”...
Headlines
fbtw
7-to-4 work schedule takes effect May 2

7-to-4 work schedule takes effect May 2

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 12 hours ago
The implementation of the modified work schedule of local government offices in Metro Manila will be deferred by two wee...
Headlines
fbtw
SC affirms woman's conviction for child abuse due to 'damaging' remarks

SC affirms woman's conviction for child abuse due to 'damaging' remarks

By Ian Laqui | 18 hours ago
The Supreme Court has upheld a conviction of a woman guilty of child abuse due to remarks that attacked the character, reputation and...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with