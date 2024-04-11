3 Philippine universities in QS World University Rankings by subject

This photo shows the logos of the University of the Philippines, Ateneo De Manila University and the De La Salle University.

MANILA, Philippines — Three institutions from the Philippines made it to the latest global ranking of universities based on subjects.

The 2024 Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) world university rankings by subject included the University of the Philippines (UP), De La Salle University (DLSU) and Ateneo de Manila University (ADMU).

The QS has ranked 1,559 institutions which featured 55 individual subjects on five “broad subject areas.”

Music is the sole new addition to this year's subject rankings, according to QS, while the data science and artificial intelligence ranking has been broadened to include 51 new institutions compared to the previous year.

Below is a list of the country's universities included in the ranking by broad subject area:

Arts & Humanities

ADMU (325)

UP (351)

DLSU (401-450)

Engineering and Technology

UP (501-550)

Life Sciences & Medicine

UP (401-450)

Social Sciences & Management

UP (276)

ADMU (401-450)

DLSU (401-450)

No university in the Philippines has been included under the Natural Sciences subject.

Meanwhile, Harvard University topped the list in four broad subjects, while the Massachusetts Institute of Technology topped the Engineering and Technology field.

The University of Oxford also placed third in three broad subjects.

Sixty-four universities have been included in this year’s rankings which were not listed last year.

Fourteen universities, on the other hand, made their very first appearance in any QS rankings.

The said universities are Daegu Gyeongbuk Institute of Science and Technology, Osaka Metropolitan University and University of Chinese Academy of Sciences.