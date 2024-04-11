^

Headlines

3 Philippine universities in QS World University Rankings by subject

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
April 11, 2024 | 5:18pm
3 Philippine universities in QS World University Rankings by subject
This photo shows the logos of the University of the Philippines, Ateneo De Manila University and the De La Salle University.

MANILA, Philippines — Three institutions from the Philippines made it to the latest global ranking of universities based on subjects. 

The 2024 Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) world university rankings by subject included the University of the Philippines (UP), De La Salle University (DLSU) and Ateneo de Manila University (ADMU).

The QS has ranked 1,559 institutions which featured 55 individual subjects on five “broad subject areas.”

Music is the sole new addition to this year's subject rankings, according to QS, while the data science and artificial intelligence ranking has been broadened to include 51 new institutions compared to the previous year.

Below is a list of the country's universities included in the ranking by broad subject area:

Arts & Humanities

  • ADMU (325)
  • UP (351)
  • DLSU (401-450)

Engineering and Technology

  • UP (501-550)

Life Sciences & Medicine

  • UP (401-450)

Social Sciences & Management

  • UP (276)
  • ADMU (401-450)
  • DLSU (401-450)

No university in the Philippines has been included under the Natural Sciences subject. 

Meanwhile, Harvard University topped the list in four broad subjects, while the Massachusetts Institute of Technology topped the Engineering and Technology field. 

The University of Oxford also placed third in three broad subjects.

Sixty-four universities have been included in this year’s rankings which were not listed last year.

Fourteen universities, on the other hand, made their very first appearance in any QS rankings.

The said universities are Daegu Gyeongbuk Institute of Science and Technology, Osaka Metropolitan University and University of Chinese Academy of Sciences.

vuukle comment

ATENEO DE MANILA UNIVERSITY

DE LA SALLE UNIVERSITY

QS WORLD UNIVERSITY RANKINGS

RANKINGS

UNIVERSITY

UNIVERSITY OF THE PHILIPPINES
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Walang Pasok: Class suspensions for April 11 due to intense heat

Walang Pasok: Class suspensions for April 11 due to intense heat

1 day ago
Face-to-face classes on Thursday, April 11, 2024, have been canceled in certain areas due to “high heat conditions...
Headlines
fbtw
PAGASA identifies 8 areas with 'dangerous' heat index on Eid'l Fitr

PAGASA identifies 8 areas with 'dangerous' heat index on Eid'l Fitr

By Ian Laqui | 1 day ago
The agency’s latest heat index bulletin said the eight areas will be under the “danger” classification,...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos bans gov't use of sirens, blinkers

Marcos bans gov't use of sirens, blinkers

8 hours ago
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has prohibited government officials and personnel from using sirens and blinkers, similar to...
Headlines
fbtw
DENR to probe vloggers' improper treatment of tarsiers

DENR to probe vloggers' improper treatment of tarsiers

By Ian Laqui | 9 hours ago
The Department of Environment and Natural Resources said that it will conduct an investigation into the alleged mistreatment...
Headlines
fbtw
Tulfo beats Sara in 2028 &lsquo;match-up&rsquo; polls &ndash; OCTA

Tulfo beats Sara in 2028 ‘match-up’ polls – OCTA

17 hours ago
If the 2028 presidential race would be down to two leading candidates, Sen. Raffy Tulfo will win by a significant margin against...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
PISTON, Manibela announce April 15 strike vs PUVMP consolidation deadline

PISTON, Manibela announce April 15 strike vs PUVMP consolidation deadline

By James Relativo | 3 hours ago
Two progressive groups announced a "tigil-pasada" starting this Monday to protest the April 30 franchise consolidation deadline...
Headlines
fbtw
Two Philippine Navy pilots dead after helicopter crash

Two Philippine Navy pilots dead after helicopter crash

5 hours ago
Two Philippine Navy pilots died Thursday after a helicopter crash near a public market south of the capital Manila.
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos tightens protocol plate issuance to curb misuse

Marcos tightens protocol plate issuance to curb misuse

6 hours ago
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has issued an order regulating the granting of protocol license plates to government officials...
Headlines
fbtw
DILG, PNP told: Intensify crackdown vs colorum PUVs

DILG, PNP told: Intensify crackdown vs colorum PUVs

8 hours ago
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has directed the Department of the Interior and Local Government and the Philippine National...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with