^

Headlines

Metro Manila LGUs to implement 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. working hours to ease traffic

James Relativo - Philstar.com
April 10, 2024 | 1:52pm
Metro Manila LGUs to implement 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. working hours to ease traffic
Motorists continue traversing the EDSA-Kamuning flyover in Quezon City on April 7, 2024 before it partially closes on April 25, 2024 for retrofitting that will last for 11 months.
The STAR / Jesse Bustos

MANILA, Philippines — The Metro Manila Council, through MMDA Resolution 24-08 Series of 2024, is now mandating all Metro Manila local government units to adjust their operating hours to an earlier time as an "innovative solution" against rush hour congestion.

Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) chairperson Don Artes announced the modified working hour schedule at a townhall meeting on traffic concerns with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Wednesday morning.

"All government offices under the Local Government Units located in the National Capital Region shall adopt a modified working schedule from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.," read the MMDA resolution.

"In the implementation thereof, the local government units located in the [NCR] are hereby enjoined to enact their respective ordinances."

This was done as the traditional 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. working hours in government offices currently coincide with the standard working hours of private companies, thereby "contributing to traffic congestion in Metro Manila."

The new working hours will be implemented despite Artes himself acknowledging on Wednesday that the primary cause of traffic congestion is the increasing number of vehicle purchases.

"National Government Agencies located in the [NCR] are strongly encouraged to adopt modified working schedule from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.," the resolution read.

"This adjustment aims to distribute the ingress and egress of employees, thereby mitigating traffic congestion during peak hours."

Local chief executives of Metro Manila LGUs are likewise tasked in ensuring the "strict implementation" of the prescribed working schedule.

Government agencies located in NCR providing essential services may also adopt the same schedule adjustment, provided that they ensure continous and uninterrupted public service delivery. 

The resolution is said to take effect on April 15, 2024, which is the same day as the implementation of the e-bike and e-trike ban on major Metro Manila roads.

vuukle comment

GOVERNMENT OFFICES

LOCAL GOVERNMENT UNITS

METRO MANILA COUNCIL

MMDA

TRAFFIC
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Territorial threats harming Filipinos unacceptable &ndash; Marcos

Territorial threats harming Filipinos unacceptable – Marcos

By Helen Flores | 15 hours ago
Threats to the country’s sovereign rights over the West Philippine Sea that endanger the lives of Filipinos are “unacceptable,”...
Headlines
fbtw
'Asia&rsquo;s Best': Philippines up for 7 awards for 2024 World Travel Awards

'Asia’s Best': Philippines up for 7 awards for 2024 World Travel Awards

By Rosette Adel | 22 hours ago
The Philippines is once again among the nominees as "Asia's Best" at the World Travel Awards 2024.
Headlines
fbtw
DOH records over 1,000 pertussis cases in Q1

DOH records over 1,000 pertussis cases in Q1

By Rhodina Villanueva | 15 hours ago
Cases of pertussis or whooping cough continue to increase with over 1,000 infections recorded since January, according to...
Headlines
fbtw
China &lsquo;cherry-picking facts&rsquo; to defend bullying, says PCG

China ‘cherry-picking facts’ to defend bullying, says PCG

By Evelyn Macairan | 15 hours ago
China is “cherry-picking facts” to justify its bullying tactics in the West Philippine Sea, according to Commodore...
Headlines
fbtw
Cybercrime cases continue to rise, up 21.84 percent in Q1

Cybercrime cases continue to rise, up 21.84 percent in Q1

By Emmanuel Tupas | 15 hours ago
Cybercrime cases rose by 21.84 percent in the first quarter of 2024, according to the police Anti-Cybercrime Group.
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
69 percent support mandatory ROTC revival &ndash; Pulse

69 percent support mandatory ROTC revival – Pulse

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 15 hours ago
Sixty-nine percent of Filipinos are in favor of reviving the mandatory Reserve Officers’ Training Corps program in schools,...
Headlines
fbtw
WFP head cites Philippines food stamp program

WFP head cites Philippines food stamp program

By Helen Flores | 15 hours ago
The Philippines’ food stamp program has been lauded by the World Food Program.
Headlines
fbtw
Workers seeking paid &lsquo;heat leaves&rsquo;

Workers seeking paid ‘heat leaves’

By Mayen Jaymalin | 15 hours ago
Workers are seeking a revision of the “no work, no pay” arrangement for those opting to take a leave of absence...
Headlines
fbtw
Teachers propose way to shift to old school calendar

Teachers propose way to shift to old school calendar

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 15 hours ago
If the Department of Education is worried that rushing the return to the old school calendar would compromise the vacation...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with