Metro Manila LGUs to implement 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. working hours to ease traffic

Motorists continue traversing the EDSA-Kamuning flyover in Quezon City on April 7, 2024 before it partially closes on April 25, 2024 for retrofitting that will last for 11 months.

MANILA, Philippines — The Metro Manila Council, through MMDA Resolution 24-08 Series of 2024, is now mandating all Metro Manila local government units to adjust their operating hours to an earlier time as an "innovative solution" against rush hour congestion.

Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) chairperson Don Artes announced the modified working hour schedule at a townhall meeting on traffic concerns with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Wednesday morning.

"All government offices under the Local Government Units located in the National Capital Region shall adopt a modified working schedule from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.," read the MMDA resolution.

"In the implementation thereof, the local government units located in the [NCR] are hereby enjoined to enact their respective ordinances."

This was done as the traditional 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. working hours in government offices currently coincide with the standard working hours of private companies, thereby "contributing to traffic congestion in Metro Manila."

The new working hours will be implemented despite Artes himself acknowledging on Wednesday that the primary cause of traffic congestion is the increasing number of vehicle purchases.

"National Government Agencies located in the [NCR] are strongly encouraged to adopt modified working schedule from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.," the resolution read.

"This adjustment aims to distribute the ingress and egress of employees, thereby mitigating traffic congestion during peak hours."

Local chief executives of Metro Manila LGUs are likewise tasked in ensuring the "strict implementation" of the prescribed working schedule.

Government agencies located in NCR providing essential services may also adopt the same schedule adjustment, provided that they ensure continous and uninterrupted public service delivery.

The resolution is said to take effect on April 15, 2024, which is the same day as the implementation of the e-bike and e-trike ban on major Metro Manila roads.